Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, has yet to make a decision over whether to stay at Barcelona, with just one week left on his deal at the Spanish club. (Marca) external-link

Manchester City would be willing to wait a year to bring in a striker if they were unable to sign England forward Harry Kane, 27, from Tottenham this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are planning talks with former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo about taking over as their new boss, having previously ruled the 47-year-old Portuguese out of contention. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton playmaker James Rodriguez's representatives have offered him to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Napoli as the 29-year-old Colombia international appears ready to leave the Goodison Park club. (Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain have made contact with 35-year-old Spain centre-back Sergio Ramos, whose contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of this month. (Goal) external-link

PSG have agreed a deal with Inter Milan to sign 22-year-old Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi from the Serie A side for £59.8m, including bonuses. (ESPN) external-link

Wolves are interested in taking Scotland international Billy Gilmour, 20, on a season-long loan from Chelsea. (Football Insider) external-link

English left-back Ryan Bertrand, 31, is set to join Leicester City on a free transfer at the start of July following the end of his contract with Southampton. (Goal) external-link

Premier League newcomers Brentford are close to signing 23-year-old Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka from Danish sister club FC Midtjylland. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn, but it would take an offer in the region of £45-50m to lure the 26-year-old away from Villa Park. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are confident of tying 20-year-old English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe down to a new long-term contract despite interest from Aston Villa. (Football London) external-link

Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is expected to leave the club on loan this summer, with Premier League and overseas clubs interested in the 23-year-old English defender. (Manchester Evening News) external-link