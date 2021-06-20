Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United plan to make France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a new £104m deal. (Sun) external-link

Borussia Dortmund have handed Manchester United a take-it-or-leave-it asking price of £77m plus add-ons for them to sign England winger Jadon Sancho, 21. (Talksport) external-link

Paris St-Germain have made contact with Real Madrid over a potential deal for French defender Raphael Varane, 28. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Portugal striker Andre Silva, 25, who will be available for about £34m this summer. (Express) external-link

Chelsea are set to offer France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 30, a lucrative new contract. (Fabrizio Romano, via Mail) external-link

Should home internationals be revived? BBC Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has suggested current players are missing out

Lazio are ready to sell 26-year-old Argentina forward Joaquin Correa, who has attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, and the Gunners could use Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, as part of the deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

Turkey's 27-year-old midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, who is out of contract at AC Milan this summer, has been given a deadline to decide his future, amid reports of interest from Arsenal. (Express) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in Roma's Turkey winger Cengiz Under, 23, who spent last season on loan with Leicester City and could be available for 10m euros (£8.6m). (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle are weighing up offering Arsenal a player-plus-cash deal that would see Joe Willock, 21, return after the English midfielder's successful loan spell last season. (Express) external-link

Fiorentina are resigned to losing Nikola Milenkovic this summer as he has a year left on his contract and is not going to sign an extension. They will demand about £15m for the Serbia defender, 23, who is rumoured to be wanted by Juventus and some Premier League clubs. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona have made contact over a potential move for Atalanta's Germany wing-back Robin Gosens, 26. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

West Brom have registered their interest in signing Stoke City's English midfielder Sam Clucas, 30. (Football Insider) external-link

West Brom are also close to appointing Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael as their new manager after reaching an agreement in principle with the 45-year-old Frenchman. (Football Insider) external-link