Manchester City will make a take-it-or-leave-it offer to Tottenham of £100m for England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Star) external-link

Manchester United have made a new bid of more than £75m for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, after their initial offer of £67m with add-ons was rejected by the German club. (Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain have joined Manchester United in hoping to sign England full-back Kieran Trippier, 30, from Atletico Madrid. (France Football via Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Real Madrid's big summer signing could be the return of Colombian winger James Rodriguez, 29, from Everton. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 24, has agreed a new five-year contract with Arsenal, who want English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, to sign a new deal after turning down a bid from Aston Villa. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea are willing to offer English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, to Inter Milan as part of the deal to sign their 22-year-old Morocco wing-back Achraf Hakimi. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Scotland right-back Stephen O'Donnell, 29, has an exit clause in his Motherwell contract that has alerted several English Championship clubs, including Birmingham City, Derby County, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley. (Mail) external-link

West Ham are considering a move for Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard, 23, after Leicester chose to finalise a deal for Red Bull Salzburg's Zambia forward Patson Daka, 22. (Football Insider) external-link

Portugal and Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, 33, has reached an agreement to join Roma. (Sky Sport - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid are looking to sell Luka Jovic, 23, and his former club Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in re-signing the Serbia forward, if their Portugal striker Andre Silva, 25, leaves with Manchester United and Chelsea having shown interest. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad are working on an agreement to waive the buyback clause in Alexander Isak's contract, so that the Sweden striker, 21, can sign a new deal with the Spanish club. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Liverpool have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, 17, according to the chairman of his club Steadfast FC. (Mirror) external-link

Juventus are preparing in an offer of £26m plus Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin, 19, for Sassuolo's Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli 23. (Goal) external-link

Bayern Munich are interested in PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries but the 25-year-old could prove too expensive. (Sky Sport - in German) external-link

Torino are interested in a loan deal for Real Madrid's 20-year-old Spanish midfielder Marvin Park. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

France forward Antoine Griezmann, 30, says he wants to end his career in the MLS after his Barcelona contract expires in 2024. (Sun) external-link

West Brom have made contact with former Everton boss Marco Silva as a back-up plan if talks prove to be unsuccessful with Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael. (Football Insider) external-link