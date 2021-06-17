Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton want to pursue the signing of Wolves and England centre-back Conor Coady, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea want to build a positive relationship with Borussia Dortmund as they hope to sign two of their brightest talents in the form of Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, and 17-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Star) external-link

Manchester United have made an opening bid of £50m for Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, but Real want £80m for the 28-year-old. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

However, Sergio Ramos' Real departure could scupper United's plans to sign Varane after the Spanish giants opened new contract talks with the centre-back. (Times) external-link

Inter Milan's 22-year-old Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi has "verbally agreed" to join Chelsea. The Italian champions, whohave already rejected bids from the Blues and Paris St-Germain,are reported to want £43m and Chelsea's Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso, 30. (Ekram Konur via Sun) external-link

PSG are preparing to table a second bid for Hakimi of 70m euros (£60m). (Footmercato - in Italian) external-link

Roma will try to sign Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, if they fail to land Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Crystal Palace have made contact with the representative of former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre as they continue their search for a new manager. (Guardian) external-link

Anderlecht's Albert Lokonga, 21, and Sheffield United and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23, are among Arsenal's targets as Mikel Arteta looks to overhaul his squad. Belgian midfielder Lokonga is said to be worth around £17.5m. (Goal) external-link

Leicester City are hoping Youri Tielemans, 24, will sign a new contract with the club amid speculation over his future. The Belgian midfielder has been linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Leicester City have stepped up their interest in RB Salzburg and Zambia striker Patson Daka, 22. (Telegraph) external-link

On-loan West Ham midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, is due to hold talks with Manchester United over his future when he returns for pre-season training next month, meaning the Hammers must wait to find out if they can sign the England international permanently. (Star) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is monitoring the situation of Real Sociedad and Sweden striker Alexander Isak. The 21-year-old scored 17 goals in La Liga last season and helped La Real win the Copa del Rey. (Express) external-link

Brighton have fallen at the last hurdle in the race to sign Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez. The Seagulls had agreed a club-record fee of around £25m plus bonuses for the 23-year-old but the Argentine looks to have decided to sign for Italian side Fiorentina instead. (Sky Germany, via Team Talk) external-link