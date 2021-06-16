Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sevilla are the four possible destinations for outgoing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The 35-year-old Spanish defender, who began his career at Sevilla, is set to leave Real after 16 years at the club having failed to agree a contract extension. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Brighton have rejected a £40m bid from Arsenal for 23-year-old England defender Ben White. The centre-back made 36 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season and earned England call-up in May. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have backed out of a move for Norway international Martin Odegaard, 22, with the midfielder determined to stay at Real Madrid after spending the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

France winger Kingsley Coman, 25, wants a move to the Premier League after turning down a new contract at Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports) external-link

Inter Milan are set to rival Everton in the race to sign Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries, 25, from PSV Eindhoven. (Voetbal International - in Dutch) external-link

Brighton have agreed a club record £25m fee with Stuttgart for Argentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez, 23, who scored six goals in 15 appearances during the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham are interested in signing Brighton and England U21 right-back Tariq Lamptey, 20, who impressed for Graham Potter's side last term before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in December. (Sky Sports) external-link

The Seagulls are also in talks with 30-year-old former England striker Danny Welbeck over a new contract. (The Argus) external-link

England striker Harry Kane's hopes of a move from Tottenham to Premier League champions Manchester City have been complicated by the two clubs being drawn to play each other in the opening round of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. (The Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

2021-22 Premier League fixtures Your club-by-club guide to the 2021-22 season

Sheffield United could be forced to accept Arsenal's proposed deal for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge. The 23-year-old has said he hopes to play Champions League football next season. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Leeds have not given up hope of persuading Ezgjan Alioski, 29, to stay at Elland Road. The Macedonian winger has been expected to leave the club on a free transfer this summer as he has been unable to agree new terms with, and appeared to say goodbye on the final day of last season. (Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace are hoping to hold talks with former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre as they continue their search for a new manager. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have had their opening bid for full-back Kieran Trippier turned down by Atletico Madrid. La Liga's champions want close to £35m for the 30-year-old Englishman. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea have offered 60m euros (£51.5m) plus Marcos Alonso for Inter Milan's Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi, 22, who is also wanted by Paris St-Germain. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link