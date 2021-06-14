Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has once again refused to rule out a move away from Juventus before his contract ends next year. He has been linked with his former club Manchester United, with the Italian side hoping to cash in on the veteran player. (Express) external-link

England winger Jadon Sancho expects to become a Manchester United player, despite Borussia Dortmund rejecting a £67m bid for the 21-year-old. The Bundesliga side are holding out for £77m with add-ons. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea are now favourites to sign England and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this summer as they look to beat both Manchester clubs to the 25-year-old's signature. (Fichajes via Mirror) external-link

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka's transfer from Arsenal to Jose Mourinho's Roma is not expected to be finalised any time soon because the two clubs have reached a 'stalemate' in negotiations for the 28-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport via Express) external-link

Newcastle United have added Liverpool defender Nat Phillips to their list of targets, but may have to compete with Burnley for the 24-year-old English centre-back who is unlikely to play regularly when the likes of Virgil Van Djik, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip return from injury. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal's Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 24, has been tipped as a potential Manchester City player by Neil Lennon, his former boss at Celtic. (Times - subscription needed) external-link

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is set to leave the Spanish giants, with both Manchester United and French side Paris Saint Germain interested. It appears the 28-year-old's preference is the Ligue 1 side, who would need to pay around 60 million euros (£51.5m) for the Frenchman. (El Confidencial, via Caught Offside) external-link

Leicester City's acquisition of French midfielder Boubakary Soumare could finally be completed this week. Wolves and Everton are also admirers of the 22-year-old, currently playing with Ligue 1 champions Lille. (Mail) external-link

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is hoping to secure a move to West Ham this summer. The 28-year-old England international featured 36 times last season as Burnley avoided relegation again. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton are interested in Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes, 22. An initial fee of £15m is being considered for the Brazilian midfielder, with bonuses that will take the fee up to £17m. (Record, via Daily Star) external-link