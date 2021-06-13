Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Cornet, Kane, Bellingham, Silva, Lingard, Fekir, Buffon
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Leicester City are plotting a move for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, and while the Foxes are yet to make a firm approach for the 29-year-old, there is talk of a potential £17m bid or possible loan switch for the Brazilian. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Leeds United are interested in signing Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet, but have baulked at the £20m asking price for the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Sun)
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked club bosses to make a move for Chelsea's 25-year-old German striker Timo Werner. (Fichajes, via Express)
Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 33, will have to take a pay cut of £70,000 a week if he wants to remain at Manchester United beyond the end of his contact this month. (Star)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is open to selling 29-year-old German goalkeeper Bernd Leno this summer if a first-choice replacement can be found. (Mirror)
Chelsea have made an improved offer for Inter Milan's 22-year-old Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, including £43m cash plus 26-year-old Italy international Emerson Palmieri as a makeweight in the deal. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express)
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has said he will do "whatever is right for the club" regarding summer transfers, which includes England striker Harry Kane's desire to leave Spurs in the summer. (Goal)
Liverpool lead the race to sign Juventus' Argentine defender Cristian Romero, who has previously been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after impressing on loan at Atalanta. (Calciomercato - via Team Talk)
Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 30, is said to be "in the dark" about his Manchester United future ahead of crucial talks with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his future at Old Trafford. (Mirror)
Southampton and West Ham are the latest Premier League clubs to be linked with Boavista forward Alberth Elis, with Brighton and Watford previously showing interest in the 25-year-old Honduras international. (A Bola - in Portuguese)
Borussia Dortmund will trigger a clause in Jude Bellingham's contract when he turns 18 later in June, which will extend the England midfielder's deal with the Bundesliga club until 2025. (Bild, via Sun)
Arsenal are keen to sign French midfielder Nabil Fekir from Real Betis, but offers from the Gunners are well short of what the La Liga club want for the 27-year-old. (AS - in Spanish)
Crystal Palace are poised to table a £15 million offer for Chelsea's 21-year-old English midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is keen to remain at Stamford Bridge after impressing while on loan at West Brom last season. (Sun)
West Ham, Southampton and AC Milan are in contention to sign 24-year-old Dominican defender Junior Firpo from Barcelona, with the Catalan club inclined to sell to a Premier League side rather than take Milan up on a loan deal with an option to buy. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, has told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to remain with the Red Devils after a successful loan spell at West Ham last season. (Sun)
Juventus and World Cup-winning Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 43, is poised to rejoin Serie B side Parma, 20 years after he left the club. (Sky Italia - in Italian)
Tottenham's 31-year-old French midfielder Moussa Sissoko is on the radar of Serie A side Napoli. (Sky Italia - via Team Talk)
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke wants to sign Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, with the 25-year-old Dane expected to leave the Cherries after their failure to clinch Premier League promotion. (Mirror)
Midfielder Bernardo Silva is looking to leave Manchester City, and both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are keen to sign the 26-year-old Portuguese international. (Duncan Castles on Twitter)
Leeds United have been linked with Rangers' 28-year-old Croatian left-back Borna Barisic. (Football Insider)
Juventus' Romania defender Radu Dragusin remains a transfer target for Crystal Palace, who have already made an offer for the 19-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
