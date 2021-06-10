Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus are interested in signing Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, but a major stumbling block will be the price tag Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has set for the 27-year-old who has indicated he wants to leave the north London club. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United have begun talks with representatives of 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba about a new contract. (Sky Sports) external-link

Pogba, talking before France's European Championship campaign, has refused to rule out a move to Paris St-Germain as speculation about his future continues. (Mirror) external-link

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 30, is keen to wait and see if Barcelona are genuinely interested in him before making a decision on his Manchester City future. (Sun) external-link

Premier League champions Man City, however, have no plans to sell Gundogan this summer and are happy with his contract situation, with two years remaining on his deal. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes, 58, is on the verge of signing a new three-year contract with the club, ending the prospect of a return to Everton.(Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Italian champions Inter Milan have offered 35-year-old English midfielder Ashley Young a new one-year contract, putting plans of a potential return to boyhood club Watford in serious doubt. (Sun) external-link

AC Milan have agreed a two-year deal with France and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, 34. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Real Betis' 67-year-old Chilean boss Manuel Pellegrini is the latest name linked with the Everton job after Carlo Ancelotti's departure for Real Madrid. Former Manchester City and West Ham manager Pellegrini is being considered, along with ex-Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez and former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. (Mail) external-link

Everton have also made contact with former Lyon boss Rudi Garcia, 57, about the vacancy at Goodison Park. (L'Equipe, in French) external-link

Liverpool are preparing to make a move for Lazio's Serbia midfield Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp identifying the 26-year-old as his top target to replace Georginio Wijnaldum after his move to Paris St-Germain. (Il Messaggero, via Team Talk) external-link

Everton and Tottenham are both looking to make a move 23-year-old Uruguay winger Diego Rossi, who is expected to cost around £10m from US Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have been linked with Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, with 21-year-old Belgian also attracting interest from Monaco, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen. (Sudinfo - in French) external-link

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have are also keen on RB Leipzig's 22-year-old US right-back Tyler Adams. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Marseille are preparing to make a move for Barcelona's 28-year-old Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Liverpool's 25-year-old left-back Kostas Tsimikas, with the Reds open to letting the Greece international leave on loan. (Fotomac, via Sport Witness) external-link

Fulham's former England Under-19 defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 23, who is wanted by Arsenal and Newcastle, will be able to leave Craven Cottage for £10m this summer because of a release clause in his contract. (Mail) external-link

Barca have already "taken steps" to try sign Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini from Roma, but the Catalan side face competition from Liverpool and Atalanta for the 24-year-old's signature. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish) external-link

West Bromwich Albion have made contact with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, 49, about the vacancy at the Hawthorns after the collapse of talks with David Wagner. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are poised to battle it out for the signature of Napoli's 25-year-old Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who has rejected two contract extension offers from the Italian club. (AS) external-link