Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea want to sign Inter Milan and Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi. The 22-year-old has been subject of a bid from Paris St-Germain. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is a serious contender for the vacant Everton job. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling, 26, who is seen as an ideal replacement for France international Ousmane Dembele if the 24-year-old does not renew his contract. (Sport) external-link

Tottenham are in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach's French winger Marcus Thuram - son of World Cup winner Lillian - ahead of a possible summer move. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 30, expects to stay at Manchester United beyond the summer. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal have joined Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United in wanting to sign Brighton and England defender Ben White, 23. (Mirror) external-link

Roma are closing to completing the signing of Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, from Arsenal. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

RB Leipzig's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 27, who has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham, wants to leave the Bundesliga club and could leave for around £15m in the summer. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Burnley have agreed a new contract with manager Sean Dyche, 49, who set to be backed in the summer transfer window. (90min) external-link

West Ham have stepped up efforts to sign Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal from Manchester United after the 28-year-old England midfielder missed out on selection for the European Championship. (Sun) external-link

From sitting on the bench to becoming a scoring machine... The evolving role of England captain Harry Kane

Porto are the front runners to sign Liverpool's Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic after he spent last season on loan at the club. The Portuguese side, however, face competition from Germany and Italy for the 25-year-old signature. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Leicester City are up against Wolfsburg and Lyon in attempt to sign Bournemouth's 24-year-old Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma. (Voetbalzone - in Dutch) external-link

Southampton are close to finalising a deal for Brest's 23-year-old French left-back Romain Perraud - who has previously been linked with Leeds - but an unnamed club may yet hijack the move. (Express) external-link

Belgium and former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 33, is set to extend his stay at Chinese Super League club Shandong Taishan. (La Derniere Heure, via Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Leeds United are keen on signing Fulham's 26-year-old English midfielder Harrison Reed in the summer. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle's English winger Jacob Murphy, 26, is wanted by Galatasaray. (Sun) external-link

Southampton's English goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 25, is close to joining Norwich. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has made Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27, his top transfer target. (Goal - in Italian) external-link

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, 35, hopes he can recommence contract talks with Real Madrid and is open to a one-year contract extension after previously holding out for a longer deal. (AS) external-link

Deportivo Alaves are keen to renew the loan stay of Manchester United's 19-year-old Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri. (Noticias de Alava - in Spanish) external-link