Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is on the verge of being appointed Crystal Palace manager. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Atletico Madrid have offered Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, to Manchester City in exchange for Portugal forward Bernardo Silva, also 26. (Times) external-link

Liverpool have made a £25.8m bid for Roma captain and Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 24, to replace 30-year-old Dutch international Georginio Wijnaldum. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun) external-link

Arsenal have set a £20m asking price for Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, with Atletico Madrid interested in the 26-year-old as a replacement for England international Kieran Trippier, 30, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United. Real Betis have also shown interest in Bellerin, but his price tag will prove too much. (CBS Sport) external-link

Juventus have been linked with Bellerin and could offer 30-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey back to the Gunners in a swap deal. (Sport, in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, is keen to join Chelsea and is willing to wait a year to make a move to Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Liverpool and Japan forward Takumi Minamino has been linked with a move back to Southampton where he spent time on loan last season after Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl made an enquiry about the 26-year-old's future. (HampshireLive) external-link

Brighton boss Graham Potter is still in contention to become Everton's new manager after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have started talks with Wolves over a potential move for 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, with the Gunners keen to line up a replacement for Switzerland international Granit Xhaka, 28, who is close to joining Roma. (Goal) external-link

Bayern Munich have revived interest in Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the Champions League winners open to offers for the 20-year-old. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Arsenal's 23-year-old England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who spent time on loan at West Brom last season, wants clarity from manager Mikel Arteta about his future, either with the Gunners or by having a move sanctioned. (Telegraph) external-link

Meanwhile, Roma manager Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Wolves goalkeeper and fellow countryman Rui Patricio, 33. The Premier League club has lined up Olympiakos' Portuguese keeper Jose Sa as a potential replacement. (Sky Italia - in Italian) external-link

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24 has said he wants to return to play in La Liga next season after his loan spell with Arsenal from Real Madrid came to an end. (Cadena SER, via Evening Standard) external-link

Roy Hodgson has turned down an approach by West Brom to be their new manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Dutch left-back Jetro Willems, 27, wants to return to Newcastle having become a free agent after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt. He spent the 2019-20 season on loan at St James' Park. (Chronicle) external-link

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 25, has been identified as Maurizio Sarri's top target once the Italian ex-Blues manager takes over at Lazio. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

AC Milan have begun talks with Chelsea about making a triple signing, with the Rossoneri keen on 34-year-old France striker Olivier Giroud and Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 28, while 23-year-old England defender Fikayo Tomori is wanted on a permanent deal after his loan stint with the Italians last season. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

AC Milan have been told that signing 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz on a permanent deal from Real Madrid will cost them £26m, but the La Liga club are open to loaning the playmaker out again. (Goal) external-link