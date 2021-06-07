Transfer rumours: Grealish, Sancho, Ronaldo, Jesus, Haaland, Edouard
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to sign Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, this summer. (ESPN)
Manchester United have edged closer to agreeing a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund after the asking price for the 21-year-old England winger fell to £80m plus add-ons. (Times, subscription required)
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is exploring his options elsewhere despite being in talks with Juventus over his future at the club. (ESPN)
If Ronaldo does leave Juve, Manchester City's 24-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is the top of their list of replacements alongside Fiorentina and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 21, and Paris St-Germain's 28-year-old Argentine Mauro Icardi. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Everton have interviewed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, 47, about succeeding Carlo Ancelotti as manager after the Italian left to re-join Real Madrid. (Football Insider)
Chelsea are working hard and are "confident" that they can sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to the 20-year-old's fellow countryman and former Premier League forward Jan Aage Fjortoft. (Mail)
Leicester have agreed a £15m transfer in principle with Celtic for French forward Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Sun)
Atalanta have set a £52m asking price for Argentina defender Cristian Romero. The 23-year-old centre-back has been linked with a move to Manchester United. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Newcastle want to beat Southampton to the signing of Leicester's English midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23. (Football Insider)
Fulham boss Scott Parker would be tempted to quit the club to become manager at Bournemouth. (Talksport)
West Ham and Aston Villa are keen to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood, while Everton are monitoring the 29-year-old New Zealand international while they await the appointment of a new manager. (Mirror)
Meanwhile, West Ham have reached an agreement to sign 19-year-old French midfielder Pierre Ekwah from Chelsea. (Sky Sports)
Aston Villa are favourites to sign 16-year-old central defender Josh Feeney from Fleetwood in the summer, but they face competition from Manchester United for the England Under-16 captain. (Mail)
