Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Haaland, Ward-Prowse, Odegaard, Neves, Laporte, Giroud

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Football gossip logo

Paris St-Germain chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi says the French giants will never sell France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

It will cost 200m euros (£171.8m) to buy Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund this summer. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Aston Villa are set to make a move for Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 26, a day after agreeing a club-record deal to sign fellow midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Norwich. (Guardian)external-link

Southampton have labelled Ward-Prowse not for sale amid Villa's interest in the Saints captain. (Mail)external-link

After missing out on Buendia, Arsenal's main target remains bringing Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, back from Real Madrid, either on a loan or permanent move. (Football London)external-link

Wolves are braced for an offer from Arsenal this week for Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24. (Mail)external-link

Arsenal are set to rival Manchester United for England and Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier, 30. (Metro)external-link

Trippier has told his England team-mates that he is open to leaving Spain and joining Manchester United. (Sun)external-link

Barcelona are showing renewed interest in Manchester City's Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 27, and may offer Spanish utility man Sergi Roberto, 29, as part of the deal. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, could still join AC Milan, despite Chelsea announcing they had triggered a one-year contract extension last week. (Goal)external-link

Barcelona have decided not to make an increased offer to Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, after Paris St-Germain offered more than double the wages Barca did. The Netherlands midfielder, who is available on a free transfer from Liverpool, is now set to sign a three-year deal with PSG. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

Juventus may try a similar move with another Barcelona target, Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 27, who is set to leave Lyon on a free transfer. (Mundo Deportivo)external-link

Marko Grujic is set to spark a bidding war with Liverpool ready to cash in on the Serbia midfielder, 25, this summer. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is set to sign a two-year extension to 2024 - and has asked the Spanish champions to sign Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, from Inter Milan. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach would listen to offers of 40m euros (£34.3m) for Leicester City target Jonas Hofmann, with Tottenham, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid also said to be interested in the Germany winger, 28. (Leicester Mercury)external-link

Real Betis are in advanced talks with Paraguay defender Fabian Balbuena, 29, who is set to come out of contract at West Ham. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Tottenham will confirm the appointment of former Juventus transfer chief Fabio Paratici this week, even after the collapse of their attempts to bring in ex-Juve and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte. (Mirror)external-link

Lazio could appoint former Juventus and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, 62, as their new manager this week. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Back page of the Daily Star on 7 June
The Daily Star leads on Marcus Rashford scoring the only goal in England's win over Romania

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport