Manchester United have been told it will cost them £81.5m to sign England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mirror) external-link

That deal would mean rivals Manchester City will pocket £11m in sell-on fees after helping to develop Sancho in their academy. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham will seek further talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, 51, after their move for Antonio Conte collapsed. (Mirror) external-link

Duncan Ferguson has turned down a job on Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff at Real Madrid because he wants to become Everton boss. (Sun) external-link

West Ham are confident David Moyes will sign a new long-term contract after talks with the 58-year-old manager, who has been linked with a return to Everton. (Football Insider) external-link

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, has told England colleagues he is keen to join Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona are considering making an improved offer to Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer, after Paris St-Germain eclipsed Barca's initial offer. (Marca) external-link

If Barcelona do not complete the signing of Wijnaldum and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 27, from Lyon next week, it could hold up deals to sell up to four players. (Sport) external-link

Next week Barca will offer a long-term extension to Ilaix Moriba, the 18-year-old Spanish midfielder who has one year left on his current deal and has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United. (Marca) external-link

New Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign one of three goalkeeper targets: Tottenham and France's Hugo Lloris, 34, Juventus and Poland's Wojciech Szczesny, 31, or Wolves and Portugal's Rui Patricio, 33. (La Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal's Swiss international Granit Xhaka, 28, remains Roma's top target in midfield. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Villa agree club-record £33m deal for Norwich City midfielder Aston Villa move swiftly to head off potential interest from Arsenal in Emiliano Buendia

Sean Dyche, 49, is poised to sign a new deal as Burnley manager. (Mail) external-link

Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign former loanee Eddie Nketiah this summer, with Arsenal wanting £20m for the English forward, 22. (Football Insider) external-link

Atletico Madrid are expected to make a new offer for Udinese's Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, 27, who has also been linked with Liverpool and AC Milan. (Mundo Deportivo - in Italian) external-link

Leicester are closing in on the signing of French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 22, from Lille and remain interested in Tammy Abraham if the English striker, 23, leaves Chelsea this summer. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Leeds United and Brighton have joined Rangers in the race to sign Sparta Rotterdam's Dutch midfielder Abdou Harroui, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Burnley and Norwich are among several Premier League clubs who have asked Liverpool about taking Wales right-back Neco Williams, 20, on loan next season. (Teamtalk) external-link

Brentford will bid to sign left-back Gabriel Fuentes, 24, from Junior FC in his native Colombia. (Sun) external-link

West Brom have told Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira, 25, he can leave the Championship club this summer, if they are offered at least £15m. Aston Villa and Brighton are among those who have made enquiries. (Teamtalk) external-link

After Barcelona confirm Ronald Koeman will stay on as coach, their former midfielder Xavi Hernandez, 41, says he turned the job down for a second time, with the Al-Sadd coach saying "it was not the moment". (La Vanguardia via Sport) external-link

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton is the new frontrunner for the West Brom job, after the Baggies called off plans to appoint Chris Wilder. (Football Insider) external-link

Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate is in danger of being sacked, with Fulham boss Scott Parker, 40, top of the Cherries' wanted list to replace him. (Sun) external-link

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe turned down Celtic as he is willing to bide his time for the Southampton job to come available. (Football Insider) external-link