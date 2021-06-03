Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 28, has told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave, ideally before pre-season training starts. (Times) external-link

New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on raiding former club Everton for Brazil forward Richarlison, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton are ready to offer former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, 47, a three-year contract. (Nicolo Schira via Star) external-link

Arsenal and Aston Villa have made official bids for Norwich's £40m-rated Argentine winger Emi Buendia, 24. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Spanish midfielder Ilaix Moriba, 18, amid interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool lead the race to sign Raphinha from Leeds but Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in the Brazilian winger, 24. (Gianluigi Longari via Express) external-link

Arsenal are ready to offload French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 22, for just 10m euros (£8.6m). (Le10Sport via Calciomercato) external-link

Barcelona confirm Ronald Koeman will stay on Dutch boss will continue after "frank and straight" talks while Jordi Cruyff takes "strategic role"

Ajax have leapfrogged Manchester United in the race to sign Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, 19, from FC Nordsjaelland. (Football Insider) external-link

Olivier Giroud, 34, is set to choose AC Milan when the France striker's contract with Chelsea expires. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Sead Kolasinac, 27, is still set to be sold by Arsenal after Schalke said they could not make the Bosnia left-back's loan move permanent this summer. (Football London) external-link

Atletico Madrid are open to offers for Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, who has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Fiorentina are interested in signing French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 26, on loan from Chelsea this summer. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Returning coach Massimiliano Allegri met with Juventus staff on Thursday, with the future of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, top of the list of topics. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham are still in talks with South Korea forward Heung-min Son, 28, over a new contract and are confident of an agreement once their new manager is appointed. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) external-link

Douglas Luiz is expected to stay with Aston Villa as Manchester City are unlikely to trigger a buy-back clause for the Brazil midfielder, 23. (Express & Star) external-link

Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone, 51, is close to agreeing a two-year contract extension to 2024. (Cadena Cope via Mundo Deportivo) external-link

French champions Lille are interested in naming Patrick Vieira, 44, as successor to former boss Christophe Galtier. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner plans to continue his coaching education after announcing his retirement at 33, 17 months after the Dane played his last game for FC Copenhagen. (Ekstra Bladet - in Danish) external-link