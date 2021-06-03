Last updated on .From the section Sport

Yasmin Ingham took the top award for the second consecutive year

Equestrian Yasmin Ingham has been crowned Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year for the second time in a row.

Ingham secured her first senior British championship win in 2020 and made the longlist for the Tokyo Olympics.

Golfer Tom Gandy, who recorded his most successful season to date last year, was named Sportsman of the Year.

Gandy is currently in Denmark competing in the European Tour, while Ingham is in Cheshire training for the under-25 British Championships.

The Isle of Man Sports Awards ceremony had been due to take place at the Villa Marina in Douglas in April, but was delayed by two months due to the island's second wave of Covid-19.

Tom Gandy said he was lucky to have been able to compete during the past year

Ingham said she was "absolutely honoured" to receive the accolade, after what had been "an amazing 2020 despite the interruptions with Covid".

Accepting his award, Gandy reflected on how "lucky" he had been to be able to compete during the pandemic when many other athletes had been unable to do so.

"All I can say is that I hope that better times are around the corner, we will all get back to doing what we love," he added.

Runner Christian Varley, who completed 19 marathons in 19 days to raise money for those struggling financially during the pandemic, was awarded the inaugural Leonie Cooil Courage and Inspiration Award.

And founder of the Isle of Man's Netball Association Judi Clark-Wilson was posthumously given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other winners included: