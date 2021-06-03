Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Lukaku, Wijnaldum, Trippier, Wood, Firpo

Real Madrid will sign France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, from Paris St-Germain, who will then sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus, with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, 28, going from PSG to Juve. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail)external-link

Jose Mourinho was approached by Real Madrid last week, before they appointed Carlo Ancelotti as manager, despite the ex-Real and Tottenham boss having agreed to take over at Roma last month. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Chelsea's hopes of taking Romelu Lukaku back to the club have suffered a blow after the 28-year-old Belgium forward said he is staying with Inter Milan. (Football Italia)external-link

Barcelona are still in talks with Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 27, over a free transfer from Lyon, while Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, will join on a free transfer from Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)external-link

Manchester City are considering selling Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 26, as part of a summer rebuild. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Michy Batshuayi is expected to leave Chelsea permanently this summer with at least one top-half Premier League side interested in the 27-year-old Belgium striker. (Football.London)external-link

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is close to agreeing a new one-year contract despite Real Betis expressing an interest in the 34-year-old Spaniard. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United have revived their interest in signing England right-back Kieran Trippier, 30, from Atletico Madrid. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Aston Villa are one of three top-12 Premier League clubs plotting a summer move for New Zealand striker Chris Wood, and Burnley will demand at least £30m for the 29-year-old. (Football Insider)external-link

Villa are also targeting midfielders with Arsenal's 20-year-old England Under-21 international Emile Smith Rowe and Norwich's Argentine Emi Buendia, 24, under consideration. (Star)external-link

Former Everton striker and current assistant boss Duncan Ferguson wants to be considered for the permanent manager's job at Goodison Park following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. (Mail)external-link

West Ham and New York City have made offers for France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, who is set to leave Chelsea on a free transfer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

New Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, and Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, could still have a future at the club. (Guardian)external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach's Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus, 24, who has been linked with Liverpool, has denied he has reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich. (Tageszeitung - in German)external-link

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown an interest in Lille's Turkey right-back Zeki Celik, 24. (Standard)external-link

West Ham and Southampton are competing to sign Barcelona's former Spain Under-21 defender Junior Firpo, 24. (Sport - via The Boot Room)external-link

West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Czech Republic defensive midfielder Alex Kral, 23, from Spartak Moscow for more than £20m. (Football Insider)external-link

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 33, turned down a much more lucrative offer from Juventus to join Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Sevilla are interested in signing Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 32, from Inter Milan. (Sport - in Spanish)external-link

Leeds United have registered an interest in Huesca's Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 26, whose release clause has dropped to £3.5m. (Football Insider)external-link

West Brom are set to look at alternative candidates to be their new manager after extensive talks with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. (Football Insider)external-link

