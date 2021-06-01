Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton will consider Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and his former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as possible successors to Carlo Ancelotti. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Everton are also lining up former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager. (Talksport) external-link

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the club's former manager Rafa Benitez is an ideal choice to take over at Goodison Park. (Telegraph) external-link

Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, is close to agreeing a two-year deal to remain at Barcelona. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Manchester City's England winger Raheem Sterling, 26, in a deal that could stop England striker Harry Kane, 27, joining City from Tottenham. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are facing competition for the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as Barcelona are now also keen on a move for the 22-year-old Frenchman. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 25, from Ajax, potentially for just £1.7m. (NOS - in Dutch) external-link

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is personally driving the push to take Inter Milan's Belgium international striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, back to the club. (Eurosport) external-link

Man City ready to spend big in summer Chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak makes transfer promise

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be given up to £200m to spend this summer. (Metro) external-link

Barcelona's Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 31, wants to return to Juventus. (Tuttosport) external-link

New Roma coach Jose Mourinho will look to sign AC Milan's Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, who is set to become a free agent. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester City's deal for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 22, could be completed sooner than anticipated after France Under-21s were knocked out of the Euros. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Brighton are preparing a new bid for Argentine winger Alan Velasco after Independiente rejected a £6m offer for the 18-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Newcastle. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Goncalves, 22. (Record - via Star) external-link

Leeds United will explore alternative targets after being left frustrated by Stade Brest's asking price for French left-back Romain Perraud, 23. (Football Insider) external-link