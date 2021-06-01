Released players: Clubs announce summer 2021 retained lists
The 2020-21 season is over with many players set to be available on free transfers at the end of their contracts.
Find out who has been let go with our collation of club released/retained lists.
Premier League
Arsenal - David Luiz
Burnley - Robbie Brady
Southampton - Ryan Bertrand
Scottish Premiership
Championship
Cardiff - Junior Hoilett
League One
League Two
The page covers players released by Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Premiership clubs. Unless otherwise stated, player contracts run until 1 July. Players who reject contract offers subsequent to a retained list being announced are not included.