Manchester United think re-signing Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is a genuine possibility this summer. (Express) external-link

Manchester City could look to sell England winger Raheem Sterling, 26, France left-back Benjamin Mendy, 26, and Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 27, to fund moves for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, and Aston Villa and England's 25-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are also interested in Kane and Grealish, while the two clubs are also set to compete for West Ham and England's 22-year-old centre midfielder Declan Rice. (Mirror) external-link

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are considering offering Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, a two-year deal when his contract expires this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City are also favourites to sign midfielder Sergi Roberto, 29, from Barcelona. (Sport) external-link

Chelsea and AC Milan have reached a deal to sign England defender Fikayo Tomori, 23, on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell last season. (Sport Witness) external-link

Leicester City lead the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle are keen on loan moves for Chelsea's English forward Tammy Abraham, 23, and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 19. (Northern Echo) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is planning for up to nine players leaving Anfield this summer, including Switzerland's 29-year-old midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and Belgium's 26-year-old striker Divock Oirgi. (Star) external-link

Barcelona have proposed that Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, returns to Liverpool to cover the remaining fees they owe the Merseyside club from the 2018 transfer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Manchester United are both willing to meet Real Madrid's £70m asking price for France's 28-year-old defender Raphael Varane, and both will double his wages. (Defensa Central - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32, has refused to rule out a move amid interest from Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Canal+ via Metro) external-link

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, when his contract expires at the end of June. (Goal) external-link

Everton are keen on signing former Chelsea winger Pedro, 33, from Roma. (Calciomercato) external-link

Former Leicester City striker and coach Kevin Phillips thinks the club will be powerless to stop Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, moving to Liverpool after they failed to secure Champions League football. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 22, is open to joining Ligue 1 side Marseille if the two clubs can agree a deal. (L'Equipe via Mirror) external-link

Southampton and Celtic are both interested in Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, 24. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Leeds United no longer hold an interest in Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson, with the 24-year-old reportedly available for about £15m. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves and Portugal left wing-back Ruben Vinagre, 22 is interesting Sporting Lisbon. (Record - subscription required) external-link

Sporting could also sign Manchester City and Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera, 23, who spent last season on loan at La Liga side Granada. (A Bola - in Portuguese) external-link

Lazio have made former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, 62 their first choice target, with the Italian set to replace Inter Milan-bound Simone Inzaghi, 45. (Corriere Dello Sport) external-link

The agent of Inter Milan and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, 22, and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, has said all players have a price with talk of the Italian champions needing to cut their budget. (Mail) external-link