Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Sterling, Kane, Grealish, Ramos, Roberto
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United think re-signing Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is a genuine possibility this summer. (Express)
Manchester City could look to sell England winger Raheem Sterling, 26, France left-back Benjamin Mendy, 26, and Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 27, to fund moves for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, and Aston Villa and England's 25-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish. (Goal)
Manchester United are also interested in Kane and Grealish, while the two clubs are also set to compete for West Ham and England's 22-year-old centre midfielder Declan Rice. (Mirror)
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are considering offering Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, a two-year deal when his contract expires this summer. (ESPN)
Manchester City are also favourites to sign midfielder Sergi Roberto, 29, from Barcelona. (Sport)
Chelsea and AC Milan have reached a deal to sign England defender Fikayo Tomori, 23, on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell last season. (Sport Witness)
Leicester City lead the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, 23. (Football Insider)
Newcastle are keen on loan moves for Chelsea's English forward Tammy Abraham, 23, and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 19. (Northern Echo)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is planning for up to nine players leaving Anfield this summer, including Switzerland's 29-year-old midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and Belgium's 26-year-old striker Divock Oirgi. (Star)
Barcelona have proposed that Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, returns to Liverpool to cover the remaining fees they owe the Merseyside club from the 2018 transfer. (AS - in Spanish)
Chelsea and Manchester United are both willing to meet Real Madrid's £70m asking price for France's 28-year-old defender Raphael Varane, and both will double his wages. (Defensa Central - in Spanish)
Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32, has refused to rule out a move amid interest from Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Canal+ via Metro)
AC Milan want to sign Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, when his contract expires at the end of June. (Goal)
Everton are keen on signing former Chelsea winger Pedro, 33, from Roma. (Calciomercato)
Former Leicester City striker and coach Kevin Phillips thinks the club will be powerless to stop Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, moving to Liverpool after they failed to secure Champions League football. (Football Insider)
Arsenal and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 22, is open to joining Ligue 1 side Marseille if the two clubs can agree a deal. (L'Equipe via Mirror)
Southampton and Celtic are both interested in Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, 24. (Chronicle Live)
Leeds United no longer hold an interest in Liverpool and Wales winger Harry Wilson, with the 24-year-old reportedly available for about £15m. (Football Insider)
Wolves and Portugal left wing-back Ruben Vinagre, 22 is interesting Sporting Lisbon. (Record - subscription required)
Sporting could also sign Manchester City and Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera, 23, who spent last season on loan at La Liga side Granada. (A Bola - in Portuguese)
Lazio have made former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, 62 their first choice target, with the Italian set to replace Inter Milan-bound Simone Inzaghi, 45. (Corriere Dello Sport)
The agent of Inter Milan and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, 22, and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, has said all players have a price with talk of the Italian champions needing to cut their budget. (Mail)
- "I also faced the ugly side of football": Mark Walters looks back at a pioneer of race in the game
- Defying gravity with Lily Rice: The first person ever to land a wheelchair backflip