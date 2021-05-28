Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo with the Italian club open to offering the 36-year-old in exchange for French midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Express) external-link

Tottenham are interested in Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, 24, which could lead to a cash-plus-swap deal for England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Star) external-link

Midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24, says he wants to either remain at Real Madrid next season or leave the club permanently after spending two seasons on loan at Arsenal. (Mail) external-link

Burnley plan to launch a £10m bid for Nottingham Forest's English centre-back Joe Worrall, 24. (Sun) external-link

Former England and Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is on the shortlist to take over at West Brom following the departure of Sam Allardyce. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are keen to begin official talks with Paris St-Germain on Monday in a bid to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn could be on his way out of the club this summer with Ajax keen to sign the 23-year-old Dutchman. (De Telegraaf) external-link

Aston Villa fear they may be on the verge of losing star midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, with former club Manchester City considering activating a buy-back clause for the Brazilian midfielder. (90 Min) external-link

AC Milan will start negotiations with Chelsea on Monday to try and sign English defender Fikayo Tomori, 23, on a permanent basis. (Sport Witness) external-link

Arsenal have told Roma manager Jose Mourinho that they want £17m for Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

West Ham are emerging as favourites to sign Red Bull Salzburg's Zambian striker Patson Daka as they look to replace Sebastian Haller. The 22-year-old has also interested Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. (Zam Foot) external-link

D-day for Wales Who do you think should be part of the squad for Euro 2020

Galatasaray have put in a £12.9m bid to sign Sheffield United midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Belgian side Beerschot. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leeds have no plans to reignite their interest in Liverpool's 24-year-old Welsh midfielder Harry Wilson this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom is willing to listen to offers for the club's most prized assets, with the likes of Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, and English defender Ben White, 23, attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. (The Athletic- subscription required) external-link

Southampton are ready to make a fresh bid to sign Everton midfielder Tom Davies after failing to sign the 22-year-old Englishman last year. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot has admitted he doesn't know where his future lies after the 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder spent last season on loan at AC Milan. (Manchester Evening News) external-link