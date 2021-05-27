Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Villarreal's Spanish defender Pau Torres, 24, plus three England players in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 22, Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, 21, and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, are Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top targets in the summer transfer window. (Guardian) external-link

Solskjaer is set for a new three-year contract at Old Trafford, despite United's Europa League final defeat by Villarreal. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Juventus will sack manager Andrea Pirlo and replace him with former boss Massimiliano Allegri. (Guardian) external-link

Allegri could sign a contract with Juventus in the next 24 hours. (Sky Sports) external-link

Allegri had been Real Madrid's preferred choice to replace Zinedine Zidane, who left the club on Thursday. The Spanish giants will now target Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino instead. (Goal) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who left Inter Milan on Wednesday, is interested in the Tottenham job. (Guardian) external-link

Spurs are considering a move for Conte, but could yet target Zidane. (Telegraph) external-link

Simone Inzaghi is expected to be appointed as the new Inter manager after leaving Lazio. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is set to be appointed as West Brom's new manager. (Mirror) external-link

Lawro's predictions - Man City v Chelsea A Champions League final special with Noel Gallagher and Dot Major

Conte's departure from Inter could help Arsenal sign 22-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi from the Serie A champions. (Express) external-link

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's German midfielder Jonas Hofmann, 28. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Chelsea are in talks with 22-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who will leave AC Milan for free next month. (90min) external-link

West Ham are in talks to complete a £14m deal for Spartak Moscow's 23-year-old Czech midfielder Alex Kral. (Idnes via Express) external-link

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho wants to make Arsenal's Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, his first signing at Roma. (Sky Italy, via Metro) external-link

Arsenal would want around £21.5m for Xhaka - but Roma are hoping to pay closer to £10m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sacking manager Ronald Koeman would cost Barcelona almost 12m euros (£10.3m). (RAC1 - in Spanish) external-link

English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 35, will aim to challenge David de Gea and Dean Henderson for the number one spot when he joins Manchester United on a free transfer once he leaves Aston Villa next month. (Sky Sports) external-link