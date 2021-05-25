Transfer rumours: Zaha, Pochettino, Martinez, Neves, Coutinho, Willian
Tottenham and Everton are keen on signing Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 28, for £40m. (Goal)
Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is seriously considering a return to former club Tottenham. (Sun)
However, Spurs are in talks with Belgium head coach and former Everton and Wigan boss Roberto Martinez, 47, as the search to replace Jose Mourinho progresses. (Sky Sports)
Wolves are prepared to sell Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves for £35m to fund a rebuild for whoever takes over following Nuno Espirito Santo's departure. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Wolves will not be forced into selling 24-year-old Neves, who has been at the club since 2017, but will listen to offers should it allow them to rebuild their squad. (Express & Star)
Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 28, will be among 10 players to be transfer listed by Spanish giants Barcelona this summer. (Star)
Barcelona and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in Atalanta's German midfielder Robin Gosens, 26. (Sport)
Arsenal and Aston Villa will go head-to-head to sign Norwich City's 24-year-old Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Arsenal's Brazil forward Willian, 32, is keen on a return to Chelsea - less than 12 months after ending a seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea could be willing to sell 20-year-old English midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Borussia Dortmund a potential destination. Dortmund may also consider Leeds United's Brazilian forward Raphinha, 24. (Eurosport)
West Ham are interested in Spartak Moscow and the Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral, 23. (Sky Sports)
Villarreal's Spanish defender Pau Torres, 24, has refused to discuss speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer, before Wednesday's Europa League final against the Premier League club. (Metro)
United have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa's English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 35, on a free transfer next month. (Express)
Liverpool and England Under-21s defender Rhys Williams, 20, is likely to be loaned out next season despite breaking into the first team in 2020-21. (Star)
Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira will decide his future after next month's World Cup qualifiers. The 25-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Atletico Madrid. (Express)
The Gunners could reignite their interest in Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22. (Mirror)
