Borussia Dortmund have told England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, he can leave the club this summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing Sancho a priority this summer, despite some of his players lobbying for the club to sign Aston Villa and England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Telegraph) external-link

Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Wales winger Gareth Bale, 31, and Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 30, this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Hazard wants a move back to Chelsea, who he left for Real in 2019. (El Chiringuito - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham plan to sell England midfielder Dele Alli, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Luis Suarez says he'll stay at La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, despite the 34-year-old Uruguay striker having been linked with a return to Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Oscar-winning producers are committing to a box office film about Leicester and English striker Jamie Vardy, 34, despite the Foxes missing out on the top four and the Champions League on the last day for the second successive season. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham fear Manchester United will block them from signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal. The 28-year-old impressed on loan at the Hammers this season. (Sun) external-link

Juventus are open to selling 30-year-old Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are preparing to open new contract talks with France forward Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old's current deal expires in summer 2022. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both trying to sign Liverpool and the Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, on a free transfer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolves are in talks with Bruno Lage to become their new manager. Lage has been a free agent since leaving Benfica last year. (Telegraph) external-link

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has made it clear that he will knock on the door for transfer funds ahead of the summer transfer window, with a move for Arsenal's 21-year-old English midfielder Joe Willock his main priority. (Chronicle) external-link

Newcastle are to reignite their interest in Celtic's French midfielder Olivier Ntcham. The 25-year-old has been on loan at Marseille. (Football Insider) external-link

Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan, 29, has suggested he could prolong his spell at Arsenal after his loan stint from Brighton came to an end. (Mail) external-link