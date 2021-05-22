Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have revived their interest in West Ham United's Declan Rice and could use striker Tammy Abraham, 26, in part exchange for the 22-year-old England midfielder. Both Manchester United and Manchester City also remain interested in Rice. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Manchester City had a bid for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy during the January transfer window. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 26, wants to leave Liverpool and his agent has approached Atletico Madrid to gauge the possibility of a move to the new Spanish champions. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Everton and Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United's 34-year-old Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is keen to leave Old Trafford after being overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Manchester United are preparing a lucrative bid for Bayern Munich's 24-year-old France winger Kingsley Coman. (Bild - in German) external-link

Wolves are considering former Porto boss Vitor Pereira, 52, as well as ex-Benfica manager Bruno Lage, 45, as candidates to replace their fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, who left the Premier League club following transfer disagreements. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Crystal Palace's 28-year-old Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha says if a "top" club wanted to sign him he "wouldn't turn it down". He has been linked with clubs including Arsenal and Everton. (The Face) external-link

Middlesbrough's 25-year-old English forward Ashley Fletcher has agreed to join Premier League-bound Watford on a five-year deal when he becomes a free agent in June. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have shown interest in a summer move for FC Copenhagen's 22-year-old Danish centre-back Victor Nelsson, who has previously been linked with Aston Villa. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Leicester City are the latest club to join the race for Southampton's England defender Ryan Bertrand, with Arsenal and AC Milan also linked with the 31-year-old left-back, who is out of contract in the summer. (Talksport) external-link

Newcastle United are eyeing a summer move for Queens Park Rangers' 25-year-old English defender Rob Dickie, who has been a long-time target for the Magpies. (Football Insider) external-link

The agent of Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, has met with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. (Marca) external-link

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 36, is poised to extend his career with Manchester City by signing a new one-year deal. (Sunday Times, subscription required) external-link

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, is close to agreeing a new £200,000-a-week contract with Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Juventus could move for Barcelona's 30-year-old striker Antoine Griezmann as a replacement for Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, whose future remains in doubt. Juve are considering a loan move for the France forward, but are also open to a swap involving Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, 27. (La Stampa - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United will try again to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 23, having missed out on the former England Under-21 player in January. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Incoming Roma boss Jose Mourinho is interested in signing 28-year-old Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg as a replacement for Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko, 35. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona could look to cash in on Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 29, in the summer and replace him with Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, who may leave AC Milan as a free agent if the Italian club fail to qualify for the Champions League. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace and West Ham lead the race for Sunderland's 22-year-old English midfielder Josh Hawkes, who has also been linked with Newcastle United and Leeds United. (Team Talk) external-link