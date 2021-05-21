Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City are ready to outbid Manchester United and Chelsea for 27-year-old England striker Harry Kane, who says Tottenham cannot stop him leaving. (Star) external-link

Tottenham players are said to be shocked by Kane's decision to go public about his desire to leave. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, could extend his loan stay with Tottenham by a further year if Kane leaves Spurs. (AS) external-link

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign 24-year-old Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Premier League-bound Norwich City as the Gunners look to replace Norway international Martin Odegaard, 22, who is poised to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City are set to offer England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, a new long-term deal. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are ready to move for LeicesterCity manager Brendan Rodgers if his side fail to qualify for the Champions League when they face Spurs on Sunday. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham will sell Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if they are offered double the £15m they paid Southampton for the 25-year-old last summer. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham and Fulham lead the race to sign Blackburn Rovers' 24-year-old English striker Adam Armstrong, who has been valued at £25m, but they face competition from Brighton and Everton. (Sun) external-link

West Brom are set to begin talks with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder about taking over from outgoing manager Sam Allardyce. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains "very interested" in signing 25-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany defender Niklas Sule. (Abendzeitung - in German) external-link

Manchester United have made it clear to FC Nordsjaelland that they are prepared to outbid Ajax to sign 19-year-old Ghana striker Kamaldeen Sulemana. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves' Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, is in talks over a new contract, putting an end to speculation linking him with Liverpool and Barcelona. (Goal) external-link

Sergio Aguero's free transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona is 80% complete, with the 32-year-old Argentina striker set to have a medical with the Spanish club soon after City feature in the Champions League final on 29 May. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona target and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 27, says he will "not necessarily" join the Spanish giants when he leaves Lyon this summer. (L'Equipe - in French - subscription required) external-link

Juventus' departing 43-year-old Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says retirement is an option when his contract runs out in the summer, but that he is ready for another "crazy" challenge. (Rai Sport - via Goal) external-link

Leicester are close to completing a four-year deal worth 25m euros for Lille's 22-year-old French midfielder Boubakary Soumare. (Julien Laurens on Twitter) external-link

Newcastle United are preparing a bid to sign England Under-21 midfielder Joe Willock, 21, on a permanent basis from Arsenal, a deal that could also help convince French winger Allan Saint-Maximin to remain at St James' Park. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Roma's 19-year-old Gambian midfielder Ebrima Darboe, who has made only five appearances for the Italian club. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

QPR hope to finalise a deal to keep West Brom's 31-year-old English striker Charlie Austin after 23-year-old midfielder Sam Field, who was also on loan from the Premier League club, completed his permanent move to Loftus Road. (West London Sport) external-link

Leeds United are set to trigger a clause to turn 24-year-old English winger Jack Harrison's loan from Manchester City into a permanent deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves' link with agent Jorge Mendes will be helpful as they try to sign Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes, 24, from Valencia, who have "sent a message to the market" that they will listen to offers. Sevilla have also shown an interest. (Plaza Deportiva - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are poised to re-sign 35-year-old English goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer from Aston Villa. English keeper Sam Johnstone, 28, who was another of United's targets, will move to West Ham from West Brom. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea and Paris St-Germain are considering a move for Barcelona's 31-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

AC Milan could sign Chelsea's 34-year-old France forward Olivier Giroud, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been followed by Roma and been linked with Lazio and Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Watford are set to sign 25-year-old Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher on a free transfer, having agreed a five-year contract. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Chelsea boss and England midfielder Frank Lampard has pulled out of the race to take over from Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Portsmouth's 25-year-old Republic of Ireland striker Ronan Curtis wants to move to the Championship in the summer, and his agent says clubs are eager to sign him. (Portsmouth News) external-link