Chelsea have made contact with Bayern Munich about a move for 32-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, but the Premier League club face stiff competition from Paris St-Germain and Barcelona. (Sky Sport Germany - in German) external-link

England striker Harry Kane is eyeing a move worth more than £100m to Manchester City in the summer after telling Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave. Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, while Spurs would be reluctant to sell him to London rivals Chelsea. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham started planning for Kane's exit in February and explored the possibility of signing in-demand Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace are in talks with former Chelsea manager and England midfielder Frank Lampard, 42, about him succeeding Roy Hodgson. (Talksport) external-link

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, 43, is also high on the list of candidates to replace 73-year-old Hodgson, while Swansea's 41-year-old boss Steve Cooper and Barnsley's French manager Valerien Ismael, 45, are also seen as contenders. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal's 32-year-old Brazil winger Willian wants to leave for David Beckham's Inter Miami in the United States. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona could let Brazilian goalkeeper Neto leave in the summer, with Arsenal interested in resuming their pursuit of the 31-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Southampton are poised to make a bid for Borussia Dortmund and Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney, 29. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham have made an offer for Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany defender Matthias Ginter but face competition from Liverpool and Inter Milan for the 27-year-old. (Bild - in German) external-link

Women's Super League-title winning manager Emma Hayes, 44, is poised to sign a new Chelsea contract. (Telegraph) external-link

Aston Villa have made contact with representatives of Bordeaux's Mehdi Zerkane, 21, having followed the Algeria winger closely for a number of months. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Leeds United have been linked with Hertha Berlin's 21-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, who has also attracted interest from Napoli, Atalanta and Monaco. (Leeds Live) external-link

Southampton are lining up Reims left-back Ghislain Konan, 25, as a replacement for England defender Ryan Bertrand, 31, whose contract expires in the summer. Aston Villa have also been linked with the Ivory Coast defender. (Mail) external-link

The Saints could also make a move for Lazio's 26-year-old Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea want Atalanta's 28-year-old Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who is also a transfer target for Inter Milan and Paris St-Germain. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea have also shown interest in Wolfsburg's French centre-back Maxence Lacroix, 21. (Sky Germany, via Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal have made a £17.2m bid for 23-year-old Norway midfielder Sander Berge but Championship-bound Sheffield United want at least £25.8m and a sell-on fee. (London.Football) external-link

Newcastle United have taken up a 12-month extension option on 29-year-old Wales defender Paul Dummett's contract. (Football Insider) external-link

Defender Diogo Dalot wants to end his time with Manchester United and join AC Milan on a permanent deal when his loan contract at the San Siro expires in the summer. (Calcio Mercato - via Sun) external-link

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Portuguese midfielder Pedro Goncalves, making contact with Sporting Lisbon over a move for the 22-year-old. (Record, via Team Talk) external-link

Arsenal have been ruled out of signing 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, despite being strongly linking with a move for the France Under-21 international. (Express) external-link

Real Madrid have asked club legend and former Spain striker Raul, 43, if he would be open to succeeding Zinedine Zidane as manager. (AS) external-link

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, will be put at risk if Zidane leaves the Bernabeu. (Eurosport) external-link

Lazio are in advanced talks with Inter Milan's 32-year-old Italy defender Danilo D'Ambrosio, who is out of contract with the Serie A champions at the end of the season. (Tuttomercato) external-link