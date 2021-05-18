Transfer rumours: Lewandowski, Kane, Lampard, Neto, Raul, Ginter, Zerkane, Berge
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea have made contact with Bayern Munich about a move for 32-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, but the Premier League club face stiff competition from Paris St-Germain and Barcelona. (Sky Sport Germany - in German)
England striker Harry Kane is eyeing a move worth more than £100m to Manchester City in the summer after telling Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave. Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, while Spurs would be reluctant to sell him to London rivals Chelsea. (Mirror)
Tottenham started planning for Kane's exit in February and explored the possibility of signing in-demand Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, from Borussia Dortmund. (Mail)
Crystal Palace are in talks with former Chelsea manager and England midfielder Frank Lampard, 42, about him succeeding Roy Hodgson. (Talksport)
Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, 43, is also high on the list of candidates to replace 73-year-old Hodgson, while Swansea's 41-year-old boss Steve Cooper and Barnsley's French manager Valerien Ismael, 45, are also seen as contenders. (Sky Sports)
Arsenal's 32-year-old Brazil winger Willian wants to leave for David Beckham's Inter Miami in the United States. (Sun)
Barcelona could let Brazilian goalkeeper Neto leave in the summer, with Arsenal interested in resuming their pursuit of the 31-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Southampton are poised to make a bid for Borussia Dortmund and Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney, 29. (ESPN)
Tottenham have made an offer for Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany defender Matthias Ginter but face competition from Liverpool and Inter Milan for the 27-year-old. (Bild - in German)
Women's Super League-title winning manager Emma Hayes, 44, is poised to sign a new Chelsea contract. (Telegraph)
Aston Villa have made contact with representatives of Bordeaux's Mehdi Zerkane, 21, having followed the Algeria winger closely for a number of months. (L'Equipe - in French)
Leeds United have been linked with Hertha Berlin's 21-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, who has also attracted interest from Napoli, Atalanta and Monaco. (Leeds Live)
Southampton are lining up Reims left-back Ghislain Konan, 25, as a replacement for England defender Ryan Bertrand, 31, whose contract expires in the summer. Aston Villa have also been linked with the Ivory Coast defender. (Mail)
The Saints could also make a move for Lazio's 26-year-old Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)
Chelsea want Atalanta's 28-year-old Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, who is also a transfer target for Inter Milan and Paris St-Germain. (Sun)
Chelsea have also shown interest in Wolfsburg's French centre-back Maxence Lacroix, 21. (Sky Germany, via Sky Sports)
Arsenal have made a £17.2m bid for 23-year-old Norway midfielder Sander Berge but Championship-bound Sheffield United want at least £25.8m and a sell-on fee. (London.Football)
Newcastle United have taken up a 12-month extension option on 29-year-old Wales defender Paul Dummett's contract. (Football Insider)
Defender Diogo Dalot wants to end his time with Manchester United and join AC Milan on a permanent deal when his loan contract at the San Siro expires in the summer. (Calcio Mercato - via Sun)
Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Portuguese midfielder Pedro Goncalves, making contact with Sporting Lisbon over a move for the 22-year-old. (Record, via Team Talk)
Arsenal have been ruled out of signing 18-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, despite being strongly linking with a move for the France Under-21 international. (Express)
Real Madrid have asked club legend and former Spain striker Raul, 43, if he would be open to succeeding Zinedine Zidane as manager. (AS)
Real Madrid's hopes of signing Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, will be put at risk if Zidane leaves the Bernabeu. (Eurosport)
Lazio are in advanced talks with Inter Milan's 32-year-old Italy defender Danilo D'Ambrosio, who is out of contract with the Serie A champions at the end of the season. (Tuttomercato)
