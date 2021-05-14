Transfer rumours: Sancho, Varane, Salah, Konate, Haaland, Andersen
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Sources close to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, 21, are more confident than ever before that the England international will complete a move to Manchester United this summer. The Premier League club are expected to make an initial offer of £65-75m. (Eurosport)
United could use England forward Jesse Lingard, 28, in a deal for Sancho. (Sun)
Manchester United are holding talks with Real Madrid's 28-year-old France defender Raphael Varane. (Manchester Evening News)
United are set to make a £40m bid for Varane this summer. (Mirror)
Paris Saint-Germain's list of potential replacements for France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, includes Liverpool's 28-year-old Egypt forward Mohamed Salah. (ESPN)
RB Leipzig's chief Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed 21-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate, who is among Liverpool's transfer targets, has a release clause. The figure is believed to be £34m. (Echo)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been given a choice of signing Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, or Inter Milan's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 28. (Express)
Chelsea's United States forward Christian Pulisic, 22, has dismissed speculation he could leave Chelsea this summer. (ESPN, via Metro)
Arsenal are not planning on extending the loan of Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24. (Independent)
Arsenal will be in the market for players in at least five positions in the summer transfer window. Among their targets, Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, and Sheffield United's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, 23, are keen on a move. (Football.London)
Tottenham's hopes of signing Lyon's Danish defender Joachim Andersen, who has spent the season on loan at Fulham, have received a boost as the 24-year-old wants to remain in the Premier League. (Standard)
Spurs are keen on signing Andersen, who is valued at around £20m. (Sky Sports)
Barcelona could move on up to 14 players at the end of the season, including French defender Samuel Umtiti, 27, and Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 28. (Mundo Deportivo)
Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 32, is close to joining Barcelona on a free contract in the summer - however he will have to take a significant pay cut. (Sun)
English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 35, has rejected a new contract at Aston Villa and has verbally agreed to join Manchester United. (Football Insider)
