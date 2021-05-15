Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told his squad that he will leave the club at the end of this season. (Goal) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri are among those being considered to replace Zidane if he leaves the club. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester United want France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, to sign a new contract with the club but are wary of the wages his agent, Mino Raiola, is trying to get for his client. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Everton are prepared to sell English defender Mason Holgate, 24, to help raise funds in order to try to sign Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, from Napoli. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are hoping to beat Manchester City to the signing of 31-year-old English left-back Ryan Bertrand, who will leave Southampton when his contract runs out at the end of the season. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

West Ham are the favourites to sign West Brom's 28-year-old English keeper Sam Johnstone, who has also been linked with Tottenham. (Football Insider) external-link

Under-pressure Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has met with club president Joan Laporta and says the pair will talk again at the end of the season. (Goal) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt are keen to appoint former Real Madrid striker Raul as their manager for next season. (Marca) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in signing French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, with Arsenal also interested in the 18-year-old. (Marca) external-link

German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Sheffield United's Canada-born England Under-18 forward Daniel Jebbison, 17. (90 Min) external-link

Bristol City, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough want to sign 30-year-old Republic of Ireland striker James Collins, who is out of contract at Luton Town. (Mail on Sunday) external-link