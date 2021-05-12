Transfer news: Done deals during May 2021
As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.
As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.
12 May
Scottish Premiership
Cristian Montano [Port Vale - Livingston] Free*
Women's Super League
Aniek Nouwen [PSV Eindhoven - Chelsea] Undisclosed*
*Deal to go through at the end of the season
10 May
International
Jill Roord [Arsenal - Wolfsburg] Undisclosed
Women's Super League
Tameka Yallop [Klepp - West Ham] Undisclosed
7 May
Scottish Premiership
Declan Gallagher [Motherwell - Aberdeen] Free*
Gary Woods [Oldham - Aberdeen] Free*
*Deal to go through at the end of the season
6 May
English Football League
Marcus McGuane [Nottingham Forest - Oxford] Undisclosed*
Scottish Premiership
Ayo Obileye [Queen of the South - Livingston] Free*
*Deal to go through at the end of the season
4 May
Scottish Premiership
Daniel Mackay [Inverness - Hibernian] Undisclosed*
Fashion Sakala [KV Oostende - Rangers] Undisclosed*
*Deal to go through at the end of the season
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.
