From the section Gossip

Roma have joined the race to sign Brighton's English defender Ben White, 23, on the instruction of incoming boss Jose Mourinho. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are considering a move for French striker Moussa Dembele. The 24-year-old is on loan at Atletico Madrid from Lyon. (Telegraph) external-link

Chelsea are to offer manager Thomas Tuchel a new three-year deal at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Spain defender Eric Garcia, 20, on a free transfer. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United remain in hot pursuit of Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27. (Football Insider) external-link

Inter Milan and Lazio are targeting Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 34. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Jose Mourinho hopes to reunite with Manchester United and Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 34, when he takes over as Roma boss. (Express) external-link

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Aston Villa's English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 35, to replace Romero. (Sun) external-link

AC Milan are interested in Tottenham and Ivory Coast's 28-year-old defender Serge Aurier. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid have also enquired about Aurier, whose contract at Spurs expires in 2022. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Manchester City's French defender Aymeric Laporte, 26, could switch international allegiance and play for Spain at this summer's Euros. Laporte has represented France at youth level, but has yet to break through to the senior side. (Marca) external-link

Leeds have told Premier League rivals Liverpool to forget about signing English striker Patrick Bamford, 27. (Star) external-link

Southampton and England left-back Ryan Bertrand, 31, is a target for Arsenal, AC Milan and Monaco. (Goal) external-link

Southampton and Leeds are interested in signing England international Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who has spent the season on loan at West Brom from Arsenal. The 23-year-old can play in central midfield or at right-back. (Mail) external-link

Everton will allow England winger Theo Walcott to leave this summer. The 32-year-old, who has spent the season on loan at Southampton, is out of contract next month. (Football Insider) external-link

Fulham want manager Scott Parker and Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to stay at the club despite their relegation from the Premier League. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are ready to make a £15m bid for FC Nordsjaelland and Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, 19. However, there are concerns he wouldn't be granted a work permit to play in the UK. (Sun) external-link