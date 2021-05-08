Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Ajax are set to battle it out with Manchester United for 19-year-old Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who currently plays with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. (Mail) external-link

West Ham's Declan Rice has hinted that he could leave the club in search of European football with Manchester United and Chelsea long-term admirers of the 22-year-old English midfielder. (Mirror) external-link

Arsneal are keen to tie down highly-rated 18-year-old English winger Kido Taylor-Hart to a new deal in the next month. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a top target for Chelsea, who "are ready to line up a huge bid" for the 27-year-old if there is a hint the England international could be made available. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United and keen to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17, from Borussia Dortmund this summer rather than his team-mate Jadon Sancho, 21. (Bild, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Bellingham, however, is happy at Dortmund, who "definitely will not sell" the teenager after beating United for his signature less than 12 months ago. (Sport 1 journalist Patrick Berger on Twitter) external-link

Juventus have no intention of parting with Dutch international defender Matthijs de Ligt with approaches for the 21-year-old from Chelsea and Barcelona already knocked back. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on the club's board to spend big to ensure the Gunners remain among the Premier League's contenders. (Star) external-link

Newcastle United have extended Swiss defender Fabian Schar's contract, with the 29-year-old due to remain at the club until 2022 (Blick via Chronicle Live) external-link

Everton could sign Poland and former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus this summer but Paris St-Germain are also interested in the 31-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Sheffield United's 23-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, who has been linked with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton, could leaves Bramall Lane for £35m because of a relegation clause in his contract. (Yorkshire Live) external-link

West Ham are looking to re-sign forward Marko Arnautovic from Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, while Crystal Palace, Everton, Inter Milan and AC Milan have also been linked with the 32-year-old Austrian. (Il Resto del Carlino, via Sunday Mail) external-link

Chelsea are keen to tie 19-year-old striker Armando Broja down to a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge after being impressed by the Albania international's season-long loan stint at Vitesse Arnhem, in which he has scored 10 league goals. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Incoming Roma boss Jose Mourinho could look to bring in 27-year-old Italy striker Andrea Belotti from Torino, with Paris St-Germain's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi is also a target for the Giallorossi. Roma may also still look to keep 35-year-old Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, who had previously been expected to leave the club in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona remain interested in Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch, 18, having first tried to sign the Dutch midfielder as a 15-year-old. Barca, however, face competition for Gravenberch, who has been linked to a number of clubs including Manchester United and Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said the German club will "not make any expensive transfers" this summer, which appears to rule them out of a potential move for Inter Milan's 22-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi. (Goal) external-link