Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig's French defender Ibrahima Konate, 21, who is set to join the Premier League club on a five-year deal. (TalkSport) external-link

West Ham have joined Chelsea and a host of other clubs in the race for Brentford's 25-year-old English striker Ivan Toney, who will cost £35m. (Sun) external-link

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah wants to leave Liverpool and Paris St-Germain are planning to make a bid for the 28-year-old if France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, leaves in the summer. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Meanwhile, PSG are looking to strengthen in defence and have identified Tottenham and Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 28, as a potential summer target. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Premier League-bound Norwich City are in competition with Southampton and West Ham to sign Manchester United and England Under-21 full-back Brandon Williams, 20, on loan in the summer. (Sun) external-link

If Wayne Rooney manages to guide Derby County to Championship safety he will look to sign Brighton and Republic of Ireland centre-back Shane Duffy, 29, who has spent the season on loan at Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham have held talks with Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte about that vacant Spurs job. Discussions with the Premier League-winning former Chelsea manager come after the 51-year-old Italian guided Inter to their first league title in 11 years. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express) external-link

Jose Mourinho could ask former Roma captain and club legend Daniele De Rossi, 37, to join him as assistant manager when he takes over as Giallorossi boss next term. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Former Spurs boss Mourinho could look to sign Tottenham's Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela, 29, and Brazilian forward Lucas Moura, 28, at Roma. (Football.London) external-link

Alternatively, Mourinho will look to Spurs' midfield duo of Englishman Eric Dier, 27, and Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 25, along with Manchester United's Spanish playmaker Juan Mata, 33. (Corriere dello Sport) external-link

West Ham and Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for RB Leipzig and South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan, 25. (Telegraph) external-link

The fitness of Brazilian forward Wesley, 24, who recently returned to action after almost 16 months out with a serious knee injury, will determine if Aston Villa move to sign a new striker in the summer. (Express & Star) external-link

Full English final Chelsea beat Real Madrid to set up an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City.

Wolves are confident about signing striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica, with the 26-year-old available in the summer as Tottenham are not expected to make their loan deal with the Brazilian permanent. Wolves' 22-year-old Portuguese defender Ruben Vinagre - who is on loan at Famalicao - could move the other way as part of a deal with Benfica. (Football Insider) external-link

Genk's in-demand Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu, 26, is keen to make a move to the Premier League with Arsenal. (Voetbal Belgie - in Dutch) external-link

Benfica and RB Leipzig are closely following Leicester City midfield Sidnei Tavares, but the Premier League club are keen to tie the Portuguese 19-year-old down with a new deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United have emerged as a "surprise" contender to sign 26-year-old Turkey midfielder Ozan Tufan from Fenerbahce, who has previously been strongly linked with a move to Spain. (Fotomac - in Turkish) external-link

Meanwhile, Leeds are expected to once again send Poland Under-21 midfielder Mateusz Bogusz out on loan next season, with Legia Warsaw in a "queue" of clubs across "seven countries" keen to sign the 19-year-old. Bogusz has spent much of this season in Spain's second division with UD Logrones. (WP SportoweFakty - via Sport Witness) external-link

Julian Nagelsmann wants Inter Milan and Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi, 22, at Bayern Munich with him when he takes over at the club next season. Hakimi has previously been identified as a key target for Arsenal. (Express) external-link

Lazio are considering a two-year deal for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata after the 33-year-old Spaniard's agent contacted the club about a potential move to the Italian capital in the summer. (Il Tempo - in Italian) external-link

Atletico Madrid are keen to sign CA Colon and Argentine Under-20 midfielder Facundo Farias, 18, who has a £9m release clause in his contract with the Argentine club. (AS - in Spanish) external-link