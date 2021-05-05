Last updated on .From the section Sport

Gymnast Max Whitlock and world taekwondo champion Bianca Walkden will represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics

Team GB and ParalympicsGB will wear a kit that "represents unity in diversity" at the delayed Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The outfits, designed by Adidas, feature a deconstructed union jack flag with "intricate Japanese iconography" to represent the host city.

They contain cooling material and textures which will help athletes in hot and humid conditions.

The kits also contain a minimum of 40% recycled materials.

The Olympics are due to begin on 23 July, with the Paralympics set to start on 24 August.

Tennis player Jordanne Whiley reached the singles quarter-finals at the Rio Paralympics in 2016

A number of countries have revealed their Olympic kits, with hosts Japan keeping it simple.

Australia are in their classic canary yellow and green - and how about that for a kit reveal location?

Elsewhere, Team USA's ceremony attire - designed by Ralph Lauren for the third successive Games - has raised a few eyebrows in the fashion columns.

Canada, meanwhile, have gone for a double denim look, saying: "Tokyo is known for its street art and fashion. We paid tribute to this in the must-have piece of the collection - the forever cool jean jacket.

"The graffiti graphic and unexpected patch placements capture a youthful and celebratory feel."

Russia, of course, are banned from participating as a country - but Russian athletes will compete as neutrals with the traditional red, white and blue colours all over their kit.