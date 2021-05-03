Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester City and Everton are among a "host of clubs" preparing to make bids for Brentford's 25-year-old English striker Ivan Toney. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will give the club's next manager the option of re-signing Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, on loan from Real Madrid for the 2021-22 season. (Mail) external-link

Borussia Dortmund would let England international Jadon Sancho leave the club for £87m, having previously demanded more than £100m for the midfielder. The 21-year-old has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

Meanwhile, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has reiterated the club's stance that Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland - who has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid - will not be sold in the summer. (Metro) external-link

Newcastle United and Italian club Atalanta have shown "serious interest" in Vitesse Arnhem's 22-year-old Dutch defender Danilho Doekhi, who has also been linked with Norwich City, Fulham and Scottish Premiership champions Rangers. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Robert Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi is set to put pressure on Bayern Munich to either hand the Poland striker a lucrative new deal or sell him to a club that can afford him, with the Premier League cited as a likely destination for prolific scorer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Premier League-bound Watford have made contact with Inter Milan and England defender Ashley Young, 35, about a potential return to Vicarage Road, where he started his career. (Watford Observer) external-link

The Glazer family could be persuaded to sell Manchester United, but it would take a bid of about £4bn to make to try convince them. (Times, subscription required) external-link

French club Nice remain interested on signing England midfielder Jesse Lingard, having missed out on the 28-year-old when he moved to West Ham on loan from Manchester United in January. (Sky Sports Italia, via Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United are keen to get 29-year-old Swiss defender Fabian Schar to sign a contract extension with the club before the summer's European Championships. (Northern Echo) external-link

Tottenham have made an approach for Norwich and England Under-21 international full-back Max Aarons, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Boca Juniors are resigned to missing out on Manchester United and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, and have already lined up Club America's 26-year-old Colombian forward Roger Martinez as an alternative summer target. (TyC Sports, via ESPN - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds have made signing a new defensive midfielder their top priority this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Maurizio Sarri remains Roma's preferred choice to replace under-pressure boss Paulo Fonseca in the summer, despite the Serie A club last talking with the former Chelsea, Juventus and Napoli manager in January. (Sky Italia - in Italian) external-link

Lucas Vazquez is close to renewing his contract with Real Madrid, but a move to AC Milan remains an option in the summer if terms are not agreed after the 29-year-old Spanish winger ruled out the prospect of a cross-city move to Atletico Madrid. (AS) external-link