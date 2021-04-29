Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund have joined the race to sign Brighton's English defender Ben White, 23, while Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Arsenal remain interested. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa have been placed on alert after it emerged Chelsea are willing to accept about £40m for English striker Tammy Abraham, 23. (Mirror) external-link

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, who left Barcelona for Atletico Madrid last summer, has told Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 33, to stay at the Nou Camp. (TV3, via Sport) external-link

Real Madrid are set to announce the signing of Austria defender David Alaba, 28, on a free transfer from Bayern Munich when his contract expires this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham want to speak to Erik ten Hag about becoming their new manager after Jose Mourinho's sacking. The 51-year-old is ready for a new challenge after four years as Ajax boss. (Guardian) external-link

Sport prepares for social media boycott Sporting bodies to join leading football clubs for four-day boycott to tackle abuse and discrimination

However, Spurs are still pursuing Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, despite the Foxes boss ruling himself out of the running on Wednesday. (Mail) external-link

Inter Milan have told Manchester City they are not willing to listen to offers for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Leicester will make a bid for Atalanta and Germany defender Robin Gosens, 26, should they secure Champions League qualification. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Team Talk) external-link

Inter Milan are considering offering former England defender Ashley Young a new deal if they win the Serie A title this weekend. Watford are interested in signing their former trainee, 35. (Mirror) external-link

Everton are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in RB Leipzig's South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan, 25. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka, 19, says he did not hesitate before agreeing a new contract with the Gunners, despite interest from Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham and Newcastle are interested in signing Southampton's Mario Lemina. The Gabon midfielder, 27, is currently on loan at Fulham and understood to be available for £7m. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen says he wants to sign a new deal with the Premier League club. The Dane, 25, is in his 10th year at Stamford Bridge. (Metro) external-link

Leeds have rejected an offer from Legia Warsaw to take Polish playmaker Mateusz Bogusz, 19, on loan next season. (Football Insider) external-link

Southampton are monitoring West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths before a potential summer move for the 19-year-old, who has impressed on loan at Cheltenham this season. (Football Insider) external-link