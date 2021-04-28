Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United still want to sign a right winger this summer, with England and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 21, remaining their number one target. (90 Min) external-link

Chelsea will listen to offers of about £40m for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

The Blues are preparing a £90m bid to bring Inter Milan and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 27, back to the club. (Sun) external-link

Everton are interested in Juventus and Turkey defender Merih Demiral, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal are prepared to sell Spain full-back Hector Bellerin, 26, and want Norwich and England Under-21 defender Max Aarons, 21, to replace him. (90 min) external-link

England centre-back Fikayo Tomori, 23, has met with AC Milan director Paolo Maldini as the Italian club seek to make his loan move from Chelsea permanent. (Sky Sport - in Italian) external-link

France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, is unlikely to renew his contract at Chelsea. (Goal) external-link

Spotify founder 'very serious' about Arsenal takeover Spotify founder Daniel Ek says his proposed takeover of Arsenal is "very serious"

Arsenal are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, 24. He could replace Martin Odegaard if the Norway playmaker is recalled to Real Madrid at the end of the season. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Sevilla's 22-year-old France Under-21 defender Jules Kounde, who has previously been linked with Chelsea, is attracting interest from Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Burnley are ready to bid £9m to sign Republic of Ireland Under-21 centre-back Nathan Collins, 19, from Stoke City. (Football Insider) external-link

Norwich manager Daniel Farke is on the shortlist of German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, who could both lose their manager in the coming weeks. (Express) external-link

Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24, says it "would be difficult" for him to extend his loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid and he likes La Liga more than the Premier League. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, says he would "love" to manage the Premier League club when his playing days are over. (ESPN) external-link