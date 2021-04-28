Transfer rumours: Sancho, Lukaku, Abraham, Demiral, Brandt, Kounde, Bellerin
Manchester United still want to sign a right winger this summer, with England and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 21, remaining their number one target. (90 Min)
Chelsea will listen to offers of about £40m for England striker Tammy Abraham, 23, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
The Blues are preparing a £90m bid to bring Inter Milan and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 27, back to the club. (Sun)
Everton are interested in Juventus and Turkey defender Merih Demiral, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Arsenal are prepared to sell Spain full-back Hector Bellerin, 26, and want Norwich and England Under-21 defender Max Aarons, 21, to replace him. (90 min)
England centre-back Fikayo Tomori, 23, has met with AC Milan director Paolo Maldini as the Italian club seek to make his loan move from Chelsea permanent. (Sky Sport - in Italian)
France striker Olivier Giroud, 34, is unlikely to renew his contract at Chelsea. (Goal)
Arsenal are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, 24. He could replace Martin Odegaard if the Norway playmaker is recalled to Real Madrid at the end of the season. (Bild, via Mail)
Sevilla's 22-year-old France Under-21 defender Jules Kounde, who has previously been linked with Chelsea, is attracting interest from Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish)
Burnley are ready to bid £9m to sign Republic of Ireland Under-21 centre-back Nathan Collins, 19, from Stoke City. (Football Insider)
Norwich manager Daniel Farke is on the shortlist of German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, who could both lose their manager in the coming weeks. (Express)
Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 24, says it "would be difficult" for him to extend his loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid and he likes La Liga more than the Premier League. (Goal)
Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 26, says he would "love" to manage the Premier League club when his playing days are over. (ESPN)
