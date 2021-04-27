Transfer rumours: Konate, Rodgers, Flick, Wenger, Lingard, Aguero, Messi, Odegaard
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool still plan to sign RB Leipzig's 21-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate for £40m this summer, despite posting a pre-tax loss of £46m. (Mail)
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is not interested in becoming the next Tottenham manager. (Sky Sports)
The German Football Association are to begin talks with outgoing Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick over replacing Joachim Low as national boss. (90min)
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested he is prepared to join a potential Arsenal takeover bid alongside Spotify chief Daniel Ek and three of his former Gunners players. (BeIN Sports, via Mirror)
England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, will push to leave Manchester United this summer when his loan at West Ham ends. (Eurosport)
Inter Milan have joined the race for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 32. The Argentina international will leave City in the summer when his contract expires. (Caciomercato - in Italian)
Lille and Canada striker Jonathan David, 21, is on the radar of Manchester United and Arsenal. (Fichajes.net - in Spanish)
Leeds United have held talks over the signing of Rubin Kazan and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 20. (Football Fancast)
Tottenham are monitoring Celtic's 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro. (Mail)
Brighton and Netherlands midfielder Davy Propper, 29, is being targetted by his former club PSV Eindhoven. (The Argus)
Chelsea are interested in Villarreal's Spanish full-back Alfonso Pedraza, 25, and German international left-back Robin Gosens, 26, who plays for Atalanta. (Caught Offside)
Barcelona's former vice-president Jordi Mestre says Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, "will continue" at the Spanish club. (Sin Concesiones, via Talksport)
Real Madrid have no intention of selling their Norway international midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22. Odegaard is currently on loan at Arsenal. (AS - in Spanish)
Arsenal are yet to hold talks with their Brazil international centre-back David Luiz, 34, over a new contract. (Evening Standard)
