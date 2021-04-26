Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Sima, Varane, Nagelsmann, Shaqiri
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Paris St-Germain have moved ahead of Manchester United over a potential deal to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Manchester United are monitoring Slavia Prague's Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima, 21. (Manchester Evening News)
RB Leipzig are demanding a world record 25m euros (£21.7m) from Bayern Munich to seal a deal for their manager Julian Nagelsmann (Sky Sports)
Ajax manager Eric ten Hag will move up Tottenham's wishlist to fill their managerial vacancy, with Bayern set to appoint Nagelsmann. (Telegraph)
Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, will remain at AC Milan despite his contract expiring this summer and interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. (TalkSport)
Real Madrid will not make a great effort to keep France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish)
Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, wants to leave Liverpool this summer in search of more game time. (Football Insider)
Arsenal have opened talks with England Under-21 midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, over a new contract. (The Athletic - subscription required)
The Gunners are willing to sell four players this summer to fund signings. (Football London)
Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Brighton's Irish midfielder Andrew Moran, 17. (Team Talk)
Barcelona are confident that Eric Garcia, 20, will join the club when the Spanish defender's contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Roma have chosen former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri to become their new coach this summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Leeds are set to open talks with Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas, 30, over a new contract. (Football Insider)
Newly-promoted Championship side Norwich are interested in German attacking midfielder Robert Andrich, a 26-year-old playing for Union Berlin. (Bild via Norwich Evening News)
- Are you a pub quiz whizz? Then test your knowledge of the Oscars
- No Passion, No Point is back: Eddie Hearn chats to the Rio Ferdinand about his next career move