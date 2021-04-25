Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are ahead of Manchester United and Paris St-Germain in the race to sign Real Madrid's 28-year-old France defender Raphael Varane. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Guinea defender Ali Camara, 23, who plays for Young Boys in Switzerland, has caught the attention of several Premier League sides including Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Norwich. (Team Talk) external-link

Bayern Munich have opened talks to hire RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager. (Independent) external-link

Arsenal face a dilemma over the future of 21-year-old midfielder Joe Willock, who is on loan at Newcastle, with the Gunners needing to sell players to raise funds. (Football London) external-link

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is keen to sign 31-year-old Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea. (El Gol Digital - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United and Liverpool could make a move for Torino's in-demand Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27, who has also been linked with AC Milan, Roma and Inter. Torino have lined up Cagliari's Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, 29, as a replacement. (Tuttosport) external-link

Wolverhampton Wanderers are the latest club to be linked with a move for Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham, 23. Aston Villa, West Ham and Leicester City are also said to be interested. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp expects England striker Harry Kane to remain at Spurs despite rumours about the 27-year-old's possible summer exit. (Goal) external-link

Manchester City have started talks with Red Star Belgrade over Serbia Under-19 forward Andrija Radulovic, 18. (Sun) external-link