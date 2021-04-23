Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig for French defender Ibrahima Konate, 21, whose release clause from the Bundesliga club is £34m. (Fabrizio Romano via Sun) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is working on a three-year contract to offer to Argentina striker Lionel Messi in an attempt to persuade the 33-year-old to stay at the club. (ESPN) external-link

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, is keen on a return to Manchester United this summer. (Gazetta dello Sport via Metro) external-link

Everton's Norwegian striker Josh King is in talks with Turkish side Galatasaray and the 29-year-old seems set to leave the club this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are worried that they could lose Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard, 22, who is on loan from Real Madrid, as a result of withdrawing from the European Super League. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona are trying to bring French midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil back to the club with the 18-year-old's contract at Paris St-Germain expiring at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United's third-choice goalkeeper Lee Grant, 38, is set to leave the club this summer with the Englishman feeling that the club have reneged on the offer of a new contract. (Mail) external-link

Lawro's predictions The BBC football expert goes up against Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

Outgoing Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward is expected to choose his successor before he leaves the club. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Newcastle will need to pay Arsenal in the region of £20m to sign 21-year-old English midfielder Joe Willcocks on a permanent deal. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani hopes manager Marcelo Bielsa will extend his contract at Elland Road before the end of this season. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Aston Villa's English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 17, is being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Manchester City. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City's Portuguese defender Pedro Porro, 21, who is currently on loan at Sporting Lisbon, is attracting interest from Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish) external-link