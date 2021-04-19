Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira is on the list of managers being considered by Crystal Palace if 73-year-old Roy Hodgson leaves at the end of his contract in the summer. The Frenchman, 44, has been out of work since leaving Nice in December. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Red Bull Leipzig's 33-year-old German manager Julian Nagelsmann as the man they want to succeed Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Monday. (Mail) external-link

Former Spurs boss Mourinho was against the re-signing of 31-year-old Wales forward Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid in September. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace are the latest club to show interest in Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Leeds United and French club Monaco are also monitoring the 23-year-old, who has been on loan at West Bromwich Albion since January. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are interested in Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, 25, who became the Midlands club's record signing eight months ago when he joined from Brentford for £28m. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham United lead the race to sign Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla, despite Liverpool and Manchester United being linked with the 23-year-old Morocco forward. (La Razon - in Spanish) external-link

Everton have started talks with defender Seamus Coleman about a coaching role when his playing days come to an end. The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland right-back's deal runs until June 2022. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Chelsea's interest in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has intensified, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel prioritising the signing of the 25-year-old Germany centre-back. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Barcelona are willing to let 21-year-old Riqui Puig leave on loan in the summer and have received interest in the Spain Under-21 midfielder from clubs in the Premier League, Italy, Germany and Portugal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are planning to make another approach for Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica after missing out on the 24-year-old Kosovo winger last summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich are determined to sign Rennes and France Under-21 midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, who has also attracted the interest of Real Madrid. (France Football) external-link

Roma striker Edin Dzeko remains a target for Inter Milan this summer after they failed to bring the 35-year-old Bosnia striker to the San Siro in January. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Relegation-threatened Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have put all contract talks on the back burner. (Sheffield Star) external-link