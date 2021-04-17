Last updated on .From the section Gossip

There is a growing belief at Tottenham that manager Jose Mourinho will not be at the club next season, with Spurs struggling to secure a Champions League place for the 2021-22 campaign. (Football London) external-link

France midfielder Paul Pogba wants £500,000-a-week to sign a new deal with Manchester United, while Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and Juventus have also been told of the 28-year-old's wage requirements if they want to sign him. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 26, is again attracting interest from Real Madrid, with the England international having struggled for first-team football in recent weeks. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Wolves want to offload Spain winger Adama Traore to help raise funds for new signings and £30m could be enough for a club to sign the 25-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Phil McNulty analysis 'Tuchel repaying Abramovich ruthlessness'

Chelsea will compete with Manchester United for the signing of Real Madrid and France centre-back Raphael Varane, 27. (Bild journalist Christian Falk, via Sunday Express) external-link

England striker Tammy Abraham's future at Chelsea is in doubt after manager Thomas Tuchel left the 23-year-old out of the FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

AC Milan have made it clear to Chelsea they plan to take up the option to turn 23-year-old England defender Fikayo Tomori's loan into a permanent move. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in signing 25-year-old Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Fulham. (Teamtalk) external-link

Leeds United are targeting a move for 28-year-old Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, whose contract with Ajax runs until 2023. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

West Ham are stepping up their pursuit of Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek, with the 18-year-old Czech Republic international also attracting interest from other clubs. (90 Min) external-link

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says he would "love" to keep 21-year-old English midfielder Joe Willock, who is on loan at the club from Arsenal. (Metro) external-link

Norwich's 24-year-old Argentine playmaker Emiliano Buendia, who was linked with Arsenal, says he had the chance to leave the Canaries in January but opted to stay and help the Carrow Road club return to the Premier League. (Metro) external-link