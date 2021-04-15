Transfer rumours: Haaland, Milenkovic, Mbappe, Nketiah, Vinicius, Andersen
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Barcelona and Real Madrid may be priced out of a deal for Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. The 20-year-old wants a salary of 35m euros (£30m) a year. (Goal)
Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, but the Italian side want at least £38m for the 23-year-old. (Sun)
Paris St-Germain are putting pressure on Kylian Mbappe to sign a new deal, but the France forward, 22, does not want the contract to be too long. (L'Equipe - in French)
West Ham are hopeful they will be able to sign Arsenal and England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah, 21, this summer. (Evening Standard)
Wolves will try to sign Benfica's Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius this summer after Tottenham chose not to make the 26-year-old's loan permanent. (TVI24 - in Portuguese)
Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with France's 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has decided not to extend his contract at Rennes. (Marca)
Manchester United want to sign 24-year-old Fulham and Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, who is on loan at Craven Cottage from Lyon. (B.T - in Danish)
RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has rejected speculation that he has held talks with Bayern Munich about replacing Hansi Flick. (ESPN)
Bayern are considering Massimiliano Allegri as Flick's potential replacement. Allegri has been without a role since leaving Juventus in 2019. (Sport Mediaset - in Italian)
Barcelona will let France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 27, leave this summer, with AC Milan and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli, 26, a possible replacement. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli says he would consider a move abroad. The 23-year-old has been linked with Manchester City. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Arsenal could also target Locatelli again, having first scouted him five years ago. (Football.London)
Barcelona are considering a move for RB Leipzig and Spain striker Dani Olmo, 22, who played at the Catalan club's academy. (Sport)
Atletico Madrid are interested in 19-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Rovella, who is on loan at Genoa from Juventus, plus Udinese's Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina, 23. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
- Snowfall box set: Hard-hitting drama on the epidemic that hit 1980s Los Angeles
- The 'voice of golf' Peter Alliss: Revealing the charismatic man behind the microphone