Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona and Real Madrid may be priced out of a deal for Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland. The 20-year-old wants a salary of 35m euros (£30m) a year. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, but the Italian side want at least £38m for the 23-year-old. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain are putting pressure on Kylian Mbappe to sign a new deal, but the France forward, 22, does not want the contract to be too long. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

West Ham are hopeful they will be able to sign Arsenal and England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah, 21, this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Wolves will try to sign Benfica's Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius this summer after Tottenham chose not to make the 26-year-old's loan permanent. (TVI24 - in Portuguese) external-link

Can Spurs bounce back with win at Everton? Lawro's predictions v Soccer AM star Tubes

Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with France's 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has decided not to extend his contract at Rennes. (Marca) external-link

Manchester United want to sign 24-year-old Fulham and Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, who is on loan at Craven Cottage from Lyon. (B.T - in Danish) external-link

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has rejected speculation that he has held talks with Bayern Munich about replacing Hansi Flick. (ESPN) external-link

Bayern are considering Massimiliano Allegri as Flick's potential replacement. Allegri has been without a role since leaving Juventus in 2019. (Sport Mediaset - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona will let France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 27, leave this summer, with AC Milan and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli, 26, a possible replacement. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli says he would consider a move abroad. The 23-year-old has been linked with Manchester City. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal could also target Locatelli again, having first scouted him five years ago. (Football.London) external-link

Barcelona are considering a move for RB Leipzig and Spain striker Dani Olmo, 22, who played at the Catalan club's academy. (Sport) external-link

Atletico Madrid are interested in 19-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Rovella, who is on loan at Genoa from Juventus, plus Udinese's Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina, 23. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link