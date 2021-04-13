Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England striker Harry Kane, 27, wants to stay in the Premier League and go to either Manchester United or Manchester City if he was to leave Tottenham. (Independent) external-link

Manchester United want to re-sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus and would consider a swap deal in which France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, would return to Juve. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United also want a summer deal for Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane. The 27-year-old is valued at £60m by Real. (Mail) external-link

United and Chelsea are interested in Juventus' Argentina international forward Paulo Dybala, 27. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham think Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could be a potential successor to manager Jose Mourinho. (Express) external-link

Chelsea remain keen on Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, 26, but prefer Sevilla's France Under-21 international centre-back Jules Kounde, 22. (La Razon - in Spanish) external-link

'We'll get absolutely behind you on it" Kick It Out say they will back a Premier League-wide boycott of social media in protest at online racist abuse

Real Madrid remain confident of signing France striker Kylian Mbappe this summer but the 22-year-old staying at Paris St-Germain cannot be ruled out. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona will make an offer to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 32, who is out of contract in the summer, but will not match the 10m-euro-per-season salary (£8.7m) offer made by Juventus. (Sport) external-link

Spurs are looking into a summer move for 23-year-old Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who plays for Stuttgart. (Eurosport) external-link

Boca Juniors want to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. The Uruguay international, 25, is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, who do not want to make his move permanent. (TyC Sports - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds want to sign Brest's French left-back Romain Perraud, 23, but face competition from Lyon. (Mail) external-link

Leeds have made an enquiry about Sampdoria defender Omar Colley as they consider a potential move for the Gambia centre-back, 28. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 27, will reject a new contract at Manchester United and wants a summer transfer. His current deal is due to expire at the end of next season. (ESPN) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing to receive a big offer for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer. The 28-year-old Argentine is reportedly a target for Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Valencia have offered Portugal winger Goncalo Guedes, 24, to Wolves. (Mail) external-link

Wolves' Portuguese left-back Ruben Vinagre is a target for Benfica. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Famalicao. (Football Insider) external-link