The Minnesota Twins decided to postpone their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox

Major sports teams in Minnesota have postponed their games following the fatal shooting of a black man by a police officer in the US state.

The death of Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center on Sunday has sparked angry protests and an overnight curfew.

Tensions are high in nearby Minneapolis as the trial of an ex-officer accused of killing George Floyd continues.

MLB's Minnesota Twins, NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and NHL's Minnesota Wild were all set to play at home on Monday.

The NBA suspended the Timberwolves' tie against the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center in Minneapolis "in light of the tragic events" on Sunday.

The Twins postponed their game against the Boston Red Sox at Target Field in the same city.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game," the Twins said in a statement.

"The Minnesota Twins organisation extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright."

The Wild were due to face the St Louis Blues in neighbouring Saint Paul.

The team said the decision to postpone the game was "out of respect for the heartbreaking incident" on Sunday and extended their "deepest condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright".

Local police chief Tim Gannon said Wright was shot after the officer meant to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew her gun instead.

Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation, but there was a struggle when he tried to get back into the car.

The trial of Derek Chauvin over the death of Floyd has been taking place in Minneapolis for the past two weeks.

Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest operation in Minneapolis last May.

The footage of the incident sparked global protests against racism.