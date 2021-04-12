Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are all monitoring Jesse Lingard's situation before the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old England midfielder is impressing on loan at West Ham from Manchester United. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal remain keen on signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard but face competition from Leicester for the 23-year-old France Under-21 international. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are wary about entering into talks with Borussia Dortmund over signing Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, having failed to negotiate a lower fee for team-mate Jadon Sancho last summer. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Despite the breakdown in those talks, Manchester United are not ruling out another move for England forward Sancho, 21, this summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United have revived their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 26-year-old Serbia international is also of note to Real Madrid and PSG. (Gazzetta - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham are set to move for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, 32. The Germany centre-back will leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

Tottenham will prioritise strengthening their defence this summer but must sell players first to get the funds to do so. (Mail) external-link

AC Milan are determined to sign 23-year-old England centre-back Fikayo Tomori - on loan from Chelsea - on a permanent deal. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness) external-link

Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and Burnley boss Sean Dyche are on Crystal Palace's shortlist to replace Roy Hodgson as manager. Hodgson's contract expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich are interested in Spain defender Lucas Vazquez, who may not play again for Real Madrid. The 29-year-old's knee injury may keep him out until the end of the season, when his contract expires. (Marca) external-link

Juventus are keen on signing Barcelona and France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, when his current deal expires in 2022. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Premier League clubs are considering a blanket social media boycott for one round of fixtures to send out a message that racism will not be tolerated. (Mail) external-link