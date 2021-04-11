Transfer rumours: Fellaini, Kane, Salah, Klopp, Thauvin, Cavani, Soumare, Torres

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is planning a possible reunion with Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini by bringing him to Spurs. The 33-year-old, who worked under the Portuguese manager at Manchester United, has been with Chinese club Shandong Luneng since leaving Old Trafford in February 2019. (Voetbal 24 - in Dutch)external-link

Leicester City lead Manchester United and Tottenham in the race to sign French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 22, from Lille. (Star)external-link

Bayern Munich will attempt to bring Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to the Bundesliga club in the summer if Hansi Flick leaves to take over as Germany boss. (90mins)external-link

Bayern president Herbert Hainer, however, has said he is "firmly convinced" Flick will remain in charge at Allianz Arena. (Sky Sport Germany, via Goal)external-link

Paris St-Germain have got in contact with Mohamed Salah's representatives to start talks about a summer move for Liverpool's 28-year-old Egypt forward. (Telefoot on Twitter - in French)external-link

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has approached Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, about the possibility of a reunion in the French capital. (Telefoot on Twitter - in French)external-link

Manchester United are "obsessed" with signing Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres, 24, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. (AS, via Team Talk)external-link

Crystal Palace have turned their attention to Marseille winger Florian Thauvin, 28, as it becomes increasingly unlikely they will be able to sign 23-year-old Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr from Watford in the summer. Frenchman Thauvin, however, is already in talks with AC Milan. (Sun)external-link

A summer departure for Edinson Cavani at Manchester United will be complicated by a £2m clause in the Uruguay striker's contract. The 34-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Boca Juniors. (Mirror)external-link

West Ham are interested in signing Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng, 26, from Championship club Queens Park Rangers. (Sun)external-link

Juventus' talks with 27-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala - who has been linked with Manchester United - remain up in the air because of financial pressures on the Turin club, says sporting director Fabio Paratici. (Sky Italia, via Goal)external-link

AC Milan will not consider selling 21-year-old forward Rafael Leao for anything less than 50m euros. The Portuguese has previously attracted the interest of Everton and Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)external-link

Leicester City are close to signing 18-year-old English goalkeeper Brad Young from Hartlepool. (Sun)external-link

