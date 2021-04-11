Last updated on .From the section Sport

USA Under-20 international Trinity Rodman scored on her National Women's Soccer League debut

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, scored with her first touch on her National Women's Soccer League debut for Washington Spirit.

The 18-year-old scored within five minutes of coming off the bench in her side's 3-2 defeat by North Carolina Courage.

In January Rodman became the youngest player drafted in the league and is now the NWSL's youngest scorer.

Elsewhere, Scotty Pippen Jr - son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, a team-mate of Rodman at the Chicago Bulls - has declared for the NBA draft.

The Vanderbilt University guard, 20, announced his decision on social media and said he was "blessed" to be at the university.

"We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine," Pippen said.

But Pippen added he was leaving his options open by not signing with an agent and retaining his collegiate eligibility. The draft - in which NBA teams select the best young college players and eligible international talent - takes place on 29 July.

Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan - their Bulls team won three straight NBA titles

Alongside Michael Jordan, Rodman and Pippen were part of the Bulls dynasty who won three consecutive NBA titles from 1996-1998.

They recently featured in the ESPN and Netflix documentary The Last Dance.