Transfer rumours: Kane, Pedri, Suarez, Neves, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Ibrahimovic
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
England striker Harry Kane, 27, will push to leave Tottenham in the summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Athletic - subscription required)
Liverpool have made their interest in Barcelona midfielder Pedri known, prompting the Catalan club to offer the 18-year-old Spain international a new deal with a release clause of around £350m. (Sunday Mirror)
Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez has been linked with a potential move back to Liverpool, seven years after the Uruguay international left the Merseyside club. David Beckham's Inter Miami in the US have also been named as a potential destination for the 34-year-old. (Todofichajes, via Sun on Sunday)
Manchester United have added Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, to their list of transfer targets, with the Midlands club prepared to sell the Portugal international. (90min)
Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, could join Paris St-Germain if France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, chooses to leave for Real Madrid. (Tuttosport, via Mirror)
Real Madrid also consider themselves a leading contender to sign World Cup winner Mbappe in the summer. (AS)
Wolves are poised to make a move for Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes, 24, and are considering offering 23-year-old Italian striker Patrick Cutrone, who is already on loan with the Spanish club, in a part-exchange for the Portugal international. (Football Insider)
Everton and Italy striker Moise Kean, 21, who is on loan with Paris St-Germain, has been linked with a possible return to Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Manchester United and Leeds are the latest to join the race to sign 18-year-old centre-back Kyron Gordon from Sheffield United. Everton and Liverpool have also been linked with the English teenager. (Mail on Sunday)
Newcastle United are monitoring Wolves' 21-year-old English defender Dion Sanderson, who is on-loan with North East rivals Sunderland. (Chronicle)
Arsenal have made an approach for Fluminense's 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martinelli, who is also wanted by Manchester United. (Globo Esporte, via Football London)
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has made Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, his number one target as Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 26, pushes for a move to Italy's Serie A. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Mail on Sunday)
The Italian manager, however, has played down rumours linking the Toffees with the Senegal defender, who played under the 61-year-old in Naples. (Liverpool Echo)
Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, is "absolutely close" to finalising a new deal with AC Milan, says club legend and technical director Paolo Maldini. (Sky Italia - in Italian)