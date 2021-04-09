Last updated on .From the section Sport

A two-minute silence was held at Craven Cottage before Fulham played Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tributes will be paid across the sporting weekend to Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99.

Aintree will hold a two-minute silence before the Grand National (17:15 BST), with jockeys wearing black armbands and flags flown at half-mast.

There will be periods of silence before all Premier League and English Football League matches, with players and officials wearing black armbands.

England women's Six Nations game against Italy will also pay tribute.

The English flag will be flown at half-mast for Saturday's match at the Stadio Plebiscito in Padua and a two-minute silence will also be observed.

England players and UK officials will wear black armbands for the match.

All clubs in Scotland's four professional divisions will also observe a minute's silence this weekend.

A moment of silence will be observed before all Cymru Premier and Welsh Premier Women's League matches this weekend, while the Northern Ireland Football League said a decision on tributes would be made by the clubs.

Tributes will be paid at rugby league's Challenge Cup matches, while British Rowing athletes will wear black ribbons at the ongoing European Championships.

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh had "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

Tributes were paid to him at a number of football fixtures on Friday including Fulham's Premier League match against Wolves, England women's friendly in France, Wales women's friendly against Canada, as well as at the Aintree race meeting and during county cricket fixtures.

Sporting stars and governing bodies also paid their respects.

Prince Philip was an honorary member of the Jockey Club and a former president of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

He was Football Association president from 1955-57, and accompanied the Queen to Wembley when England won the World Cup in 1966.